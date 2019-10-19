Name: Chandra Gore
Website: chandragore
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I moved to Stafford about six years ago and fell in love with the county and the surrounding area. It reminds me of my hometown in South Carolina.
I was inspired to write a book: Because I wanted to share my thoughts and the things that were closest to me without pause. Writing allowed me the freedom to do so.
Favorite time/place to write: Late at night, when it is quiet and all I have is my thoughts.
Future plans as an author: To write more and to show others how to publish their stories.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It is easier than I thought it would be. Writing has helped to heal from past traumas and become motivated to work hard at achieving my goals.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Do your research and write from your heart.
About my work
Book titles: “Words of Chan—Love and Heartbreak, Volume 1” and “The Dreamers Workbook: Bringing your Entrepreneurial Dreams to Life” and “Grey Skies over Darkness: Sharing our Journeys into the Light,” an anthology
Plot summaries: In “Words of Chan,” each poem documenting the journey through the mind of Chandra Gore as she navigates love, life and mistakes made. Mental musings and thoughts on what is going on in the world. From extreme highs of happiness to the lowest of the levels of sadness.
“The Dreamers Workbook” will encourage you to think about many forgotten aspects of business. We hope you find this tool useful in the planning stage of your business.
“Grey Skies Over Darkness: Sharing Our Journeys into The Light” is the first of many books created by the ByDarien Ambassadors. These wonderful, beautiful women agreed to share their stories. They are saying, “Let me tell you what I’ve been through,” and show you how their dark skies start to turn gray.
Publisher: Chandra Gore, LuLu, Createspace
Publication dates: July 9, 2019;
Nov. 20, 2016; Nov. 10, 2017
Genre: Poetry, Education, Self Help
Who should read my books? Anyone—especially entrepreneurs and those who want to write a book or open a business.
You can buy my books at: amazon.com/author/chandragore
