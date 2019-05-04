A New Kind of Liberty

Name: Danielle Noel Gibeson

Website: daniellenoelgibeson.com

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I grew up in King George at White Hall Farm and now live in Fredericksburg.

I was inspired to write a book (by/because/when): While living in California, I had an enlightenment and experienced ETs and the men- in-black. I write about my adventures and tell some of my travel stories.

Favorite time/place to write: I like writing in Virginia at any time of the day.

Future plans as an author: I plan on writing a spiritual graphic novel and two coffee table books inspired by nature poetry.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I learned the power of revision.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Proofread and rewrite several times

About my work

Titles of my books: “A New Kind of Liberty” and “The Poetry of January Fieldz”

Short plot summaries: Travel adventures about enlightenment and sensuality/nature poetry

Publisher: Amazon.com

Publication date: October 2018

Genre: Creative nonfiction and sensuality poetry

Who should read my books? Young adults

You can buy my books: at Amazon.com

