Name: Danielle Noel Gibeson
Website: daniellenoelgibeson.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I grew up in King George at White Hall Farm and now live in Fredericksburg.
I was inspired to write a book (by/because/when): While living in California, I had an enlightenment and experienced ETs and the men- in-black. I write about my adventures and tell some of my travel stories.
Favorite time/place to write: I like writing in Virginia at any time of the day.
Future plans as an author: I plan on writing a spiritual graphic novel and two coffee table books inspired by nature poetry.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I learned the power of revision.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Proofread and rewrite several times
About my work
Titles of my books: “A New Kind of Liberty” and “The Poetry of January Fieldz”
Short plot summaries: Travel adventures about enlightenment and sensuality/nature poetry
Publisher: Amazon.com
Publication date: October 2018
Genre: Creative nonfiction and sensuality poetry
Who should read my books? Young adults
You can buy my books: at Amazon.com