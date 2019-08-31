Name: Dawn Mauro
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I have lived in Fredericksburg since I was 11. I am proud to be a Courtland Cougar.
I was inspired to write a book when: When I was going through the adoptive process for my daughter, the reading assignments I was required to complete were sad and depressing. There were no joyful books for adoptive parents and without really knowing; when I was in Nepal and updating my family and friends about each day’s adventures …the book wrote itself. The day I met the prime minister of Nepal he told me I was the first single woman allowed to adopt from his country and I must continue to be an example. I had no idea I was the first until that moment when he signed the paperwork.
Favorite time/place to write: When I’m not tired/in my home.
Future plans as an author: I hope that this book educates and inspires those that read it about adoption and I can have opportunities to speak to those that want to listen.
What I learned from the writing/ publishing process: I really learned it is not as hard as I thought it would be. The editing part was personal to me and I had to step back and realize she was helping me.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Follow your heart and the desire you have to say and share something.
About my work
Book title: “It’s Amazing—She Looks Just Like You; The Story of Sophia and Me”
Plot summary: It is the process of why I chose adoption, how Nepal in a way chose me and the process and journey of how my daughter and I came together as a family. It has my feelings and my Mom’s reactions as she watched me go through the process. She joined me in Nepal while my father waited here in the USA.
Publisher: Amazon
Publication date: May 31, 2019
Genre: Education, family planning, adoption, nonfiction, humorous and joyful. Fun read!
Who should read my book? Adoptive agencies, adoptive parents and families, couples who are not able to conceive and desire to have a family, educators, parents and families in the process of adopting and religious figures—as to not exclude adoptive parents when speaking in their homilies—and anyone that needs to have a little bit of understanding and compassion re: adoption.
You can buy my book: Available on Amazon as Kindle ebook and paperback.
