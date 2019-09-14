Name: NiTasha Jackson
Website: nitashajackson.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I was born and raised in Fredericksburg. I lived in Nashville, Tenn., for a few years and moved back after my daughter was born.
I was inspired to write a book when: I was looking through notebooks of lyrics, poetry and prose—much of which serves as the basis for my forthcoming album, “Square One.” (I am a singer/songwriter.) There was so much that hadn’t made it into a song form, and each time I would share a little of it, the feedback was overwhelming. So, I decided to weave it all together in a way that would tell part of my story.
Favorite time/place to write: I often write at night just before I fall asleep. Honestly, though, I feel like I just have to be prepared and available to capture inspiration whenever it strikes. It’s such an unpredictable thing.
Future plans as an author: I definitely plan to release more books of poetry and prose in the future, and I’d love to really dive into other writing styles, as well.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: This was my first book so, I learned a lot about how much goes into the process of putting the book together once all of the material is written and edited. There’s so much you don’t think about until you’re in the process—it’s a lot, but it’s worth it!
About my work
Book title: “Bloom”
Plot summary: The book is split into three parts, “before [in fragments]”, “immersion [the unraveling]”, and “et que la lumiére soit [bloom]”. It begins in a place of brokenness and constriction, and shifts to a place of awakening and healing—unraveling fear and shame, while the final part moves into the wide open spaces of freedom and wholeness. Each piece is like a snapshot of moments along a journey of losing, seeking and finding oneself. It is a story of the return to love in all of its forms, rising and flourishing in it.
Publisher: Self-published
Publication date: December 24, 2018
Genre: Poetry
Who should read my book? I think there’s something for almost anyone. Especially for those who enjoy poetry and prose.
You can buy my book: Amazon and my website at nitashajackson.com.
