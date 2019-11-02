Name: T. Purcell Dodge
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I grew up in Stafford County and graduated from Colonial Forge High School. I was also a deputy for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for five years before I was medically retired after sustaining a Traumatic Brain Injury on duty. My brother and parents still live in the Fredericksburg area, and I live in Caroline County.
I was inspired to write a book: I have been writing for as long as I can remember. Every movie I saw, or book I read, made new plots and characters pop into my mind. After I lost my career, it felt like I lost my purpose in life. I had to relearn a lot of things, and I had to try to piece together this “new me.” Writing was a happy place for me. It helped me cope with the loss of what had been such a major part of my life (being a deputy). This particular book was important to me, because it enforces my belief that even though we’re all different, and all have different things to offer, if we work together, we can achieve great things. I think that today’s society needs to see that in every medium.
Favorite time/place to write: I write wherever the notion hits me. I carry a notebook with me everywhere because if an idea, or scene, hits me, I have to be prepared to write it down, or I will forget it. Nighttime tends to offer me more inspiration, but truly, a scene can strike anywhere.
Future plans as an author: I will continue publishing as long as one person enjoys my story. This current series has a lot of potential, and I truly hope it can influence people to make friends with someone they may not have considered before. The second book in this series will be available in December of this year.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: My writing process is chaotic, and that’s OK. That was a hard lesson for me, because I am a perfectionist by nature. Everyone moves at their own pace, and has to find what works for them. The publishing process is daunting, to say the least, especially for someone who has difficulty comprehending mass amounts of information post-TBI. But once you figure it out, it’s like a light-bulb moment.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t force yourself into a mold or category. Let the story flow. For me, I write random scenes that come to me, then I go back and figure out how they fit. I know of authors who create an outline, then work from beginning to end, but I am not one of them. I wouldn’t be able to force creativity like that. Reach out to authors on Facebook, as many of us have formed groups and we love to help others. My main advice is DON’T GIVE UP! If you want to publish a book, story, poem—anything—you can do it. The literary market is constantly evolving. You don’t need a publisher anymore, unless you want one. Keep going. Focus on the story you want to tell, and tell it.
About my work
Book title: “PREY: Emergence”
Plot summary: A group of people from all different walks of life work together to get criminals off the streets. Their company, Proactive Resources for Evidentiary Yields (PREY), was created to help, where law enforcement may be wrapped up in red tape. The group takes on cases in which violent offenders are victimizing people in specific areas. One of the characters will then assume the characteristics of the chosen victim-type, and the company sets a trap for the offender to be apprehended and turned over to the police. This book follows their exploits and also portrays their love, and deep respect, for each other.
Publisher: Self-published through Amazon
Publication date: July 17, 2019
Genre: Crime-drama.
Who should read my book? Anyone who enjoys a good laugh, some drama, a diverse cast of characters, and the victim fighting back, would enjoy this book.
You can buy my book: Amazon has my book available in paperback, e-book and on Kindle Unlimited.
