FICTION
1. Redemption by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
3. Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine)
4. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam)
5. Star Wars: Master & Apprentice by Claudia Gray. (Del Rey)
6. Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth)
7. The Cornwalls Are Gone by Patterson/Du Bois. (Little, Brown)
8. Celtic Empire by Cussler/Cussler. (Putnam)
9. Run Away by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central)
10. Miracle at St. Andrews by Patterson/De Jonge. (Little, Brown)
11. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
12. Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam)
13. Two Weeks by Karen Kingsbury. (Howard)
14. The Tale Teller by Anne Hillerman. (Harper)
15. Smashed by Junji Ito. (Viz)
16. Wolf Pack by C.J. Box. (Putnam)
17. The Department of Sensitive Crimes by Alexander McCall Smith. (Pantheon)
18. Wild Card by Stuart Woods. (Putnam)
19. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine)
20. Silent Night by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
NONFICTION
1. Next Level Basic by Stassi Schroeder. (Gallery)
2. The Second Mountain by David Brooks. (Random House)
3. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
4. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
5. Life Will Be the Death of Me by Chelsea Handler. (Random/Spiegel & Grau)
6. Crushing by T.D. Jakes. (FaithWords)
7. The Path Made Clear by Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron)
8. 131 Method by Chalene Johnson. (Hay House)
9. Shortest Way Home by Pete Buttigieg. (Liveright)
10. The Matriarch by Susan Page. (Twelve)
11. Mostly Plants by Tracy Pollan. (Harper Wave)
12. Trillion Dollar Coach by Eric Schmidt. (HarperBusiness)
13. Wolfpack by Abby Wambach. (Celadon)
14. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb. (HMH)
15. Clean & Lean by Ian K. Smith. (St. Martin’s)
16. The Right Side of History by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside)
17. The Longevity Paradox by Steven R. Gundry. (Harper Wave)
18. The Miracle Equation by Hal Elrod. (Harmony)
19. Save Me the Plums by Ruth Reichl. (Random House)
20. Leading Loyalty by Rogers/Rinn/Moon. (Amacom)
PAPERBACK
1. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
2. The Good Fight by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
3. The Fallen by David Baldacci. (Vision)
4. Twisted Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
5. The 17th Suspect by Patterson/Paetro. (Vision)
6. A Dog’s Journey (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron. (Forge)
7. The Forbidden Door by Dean Koontz. (Bantam)
8. The Wyoming Kid by Debbie Macomber. (Harlequin)
9. I’ve Got My Eyes on You by Mary Higgins Clark. (Pocket)
10. Tom Clancy: Line of Sight by Mike Maden. (Berkley)
11. Between You and Me by Susan Wiggs. (Avon)
12. The Sixth Day by Coulter/Ellison. (Pocket)
13. The Rising Sea by Cussler/Brown. (Putnam)
14. The Life She Wants by Robyn Carr. (Mira)
15. The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer. (Grand Central)
16. The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye by David Lagercrantz. (Black Lizard)
17. Her New Amish Family by Carrie Lighte. (Love Inspired)
18. Snowbound Suspicion by Cindi Myers. (Harlequin)
19. K-9 Defense by Elizabeth Heiter. (Harlequin)
20. Wyoming Cowboy Sniper by Nicole Helm. (Harlequin)
