FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
2. Neon Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
3. Redemption by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
4. War of the Spark: Ravnica by Greg Weisman. (Del Rey)
5. Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine)
6. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam)
7. Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth)
8. Celtic Empire by Cussler/Cussler. (Putnam)
9. The Cornwalls Are Gone by Patterson/DuBois. (Little, Brown)
10. Run Away by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central)
11. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
12. Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam)
NONFICTION
1. The Mueller Report. (Scribner)
2. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
3. The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron)
4. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
5. The Second Mountain by David Brooks. (Random House)
6. Cribsheet by Emily Oster. (Penguin Press)
7. Pulling Profits Out of a Hat by Sugars/Wyatt. (Cranberry)
8. America Before by Graham Hancock. (St. Martin’s)
9. Next Level Basic by Stassi Schroeder. (Gallery)
10. Life Will Be the Death of Me by Chelsea Handler. (Random/Spiegel & Grau)
11. The Path Made Clear by Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron)
12. Crushing by T.D. Jakes. (FaithWords)
PAPERBACKS
1. The Trouble with Vampires by Lynsay Sands. (Avon)
2. The Fallen by David Baldacci. (Vision)
3. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
4. The Summer Retreat by Sheila Roberts. (Mira)
5. Unbroken Cowboy by Maisey Yates. (HQN)
6. Twisted Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
7. The Good Fight by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
8. The 17th Suspect by Patterson/Paetro. (Vision)
9. Tom Clancy: Line of Sight by Mike Maden. (Berkley)
10. The Rising Sea by Cussler/Brown. (Putnam)
11. The Girl Who Takes an Eye For an Eye by David Lagercrantz. (Black Lizard)
12. The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer. (Grand Central)
—From Publishers Weekly, for week ending April 27, 2019