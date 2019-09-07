FICTION
1. A Better Man by Louise Penny. (Minotaur)
2. The Girl Who Lived Twice by David Lagercrantz. (Knopf)
3. The Dark Side by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
4. The Inn by Patterson/Fox.
(Little, Brown)
5. One Good Deed by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
6. The Turn of the Key by Ruth Ware. (Scout)
7. The Nickel Boys by Colson
Whitehead. (Doubleday)
8. Outfox by Sandra Brown.
(Grand Central)
9. The Silent Patient by Alex
Michaelides. (Celadon)
10. The Bitterroots by C.J. Box.
(Minotaur)
11. Old Bones by Preston/Child.
(Grand Central)
12. The Last Widow by Karin
Slaughter. (Morrow)
13. Under Currents by Nora
Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
14. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire by Delilah S. Dawson. (Del Rey)
15. The New Girl by Daniel Silva. (Harper)NONFICTION
1. Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge
by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street)
2. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
3. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way
by Lysa TerKeurst. (Nelson)
4. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel
Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
5. Thank You for My Service by
Mat Best. (Bantam)
6. Dare to Lead by Brené Brown.
(Random House)
7. The Pioneers by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster)
8. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram
X. Kendi. (One World)
9. Unfreedom of the Press by Mark
R. Levin. (Threshold)
10. Everything Is [Expletive] by Mark Manson. (Harper)
11. Three Women by Lisa Taddeo.
(Avid Reader)
12. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb. (HMH)
13. Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino.
(Random House)
14. Atomic Habits by James Clear. (Avery)
15. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered by Kilgariff/Hardstark. (Forge)PAPERBACK
1. Hot Shot by Fern Michaels. (Zebra)
2. The Reckoning by John Grisham. (Dell)
3. Vince Flynn: Red War by Kyle Mills. (Pocket)
4. Too Soon to Die by William W.
Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
5. Shadow Tyrants by Cussler/
Morrison. (Putnam)
6. Turning Point by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
7. Willing to Die by Lisa Jackson. (Zebra)
8. Laughter in the Rain by Debbie Macomber. (Harlequin)
9. Juror #3 by Patterson/Allen. (Vision)
10. Connections in Death by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s)
11. Just His Luck by B.J. Daniels. (HQN)
12. Promise, Texas by Debbie
Macomber. (Mira)
13. Crucible by James Rollins. (Morrow)
14. Sapphire Flames by Ilona Andrews. (Avon)15. Where There’s Fire, There’s Smoke by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
—From Publishers Weekly, for week
ending Aug. 31
