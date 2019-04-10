The triple treat at The National Gallery of Art is three exhibits: “Tintoretto: Artist of Renaissance Venice,” “Drawing in Tintoretto’s Venice” and “Venetian Prints in the Time of Tintoretto.”
In celebration of the 500th anniversary of the birth of the Venetian 16th-century master painter, the National Gallery of Art presents his first major retrospective in the U.S. Fifty paintings and over a hundred works on paper span 14 galleries.
Not only is it three exhibits spotlighting one artist, it affords the viewer a chance to experience three places—churches, palaces, workshop—where his art is found.
Most of Tintoretto’s work was for churches, in which he painted in the grandest of styles. Many of these works could not be included in this exhibit because they are on the walls and ceilings in Venice, or they are simply too large to be moved through the narrow stairwells of Venetian buildings.
His themes are predominately religious and mythological narratives in the traditions of other Italian Renaissance artists. He painted the same scenes many times, such as “The Last Supper” (c. 1563/1564). What these works share are that, whether it is “Venus and Mars Surprised by Vulcan” (c.1545/1546) or “The Deposition of Christ” (c. 1562), they depict stories that involve the viewer with the action. Sometimes this is done by including ordinary objects or showing everyday activities, and sometimes with the setting, like in “The Baptism of Christ,” where the River Jordan resembles the Venetian lagoon.
In many of these ancient biblical stories, the people resemble 16th-century Venetians. Many are dressed in colorful flowing garments. Tintoretto, whose real name was Jacopo Robusti, grew up in a family of dyers (tintore)—fabric was their business. For those who love color in brilliant shades, and who want people to look both beautiful and full–bodied, there is nothing like a Tintoretto painting.
Portraits are also featured with one gallery devoted to just portraits, and arranged as it might be shown in an aristocrat’s palace for private viewing. The most eye-arresting portraits, however, are his own self-portraits, with the exhibit opening with an early “Self-Portrait” (c. 1546/1548) and ending 40 years later when he is an old man with “Self-Portrait” (c.1588).
There are works that cross over in themes such as “Saint George and the Dragon” (c. 1553), a delightful smaller work for perhaps a private chapel in a palace, and which draws on both religious and mythical stories for its characters. In “The Madonna of the Treasurers” (c. 1567), he melds a religious theme with portraitures: the conventional image of the Virgin and Child along with portraits of three outgoing officeholders and their assistants, accompanied by their patron saints.
While the size and scope of paintings are overwhelming, there are unexpected contemplative moments. The “Virgin Mary in Meditation” (1582, 1583) are two such works that are unusual compared to his others in that the landscape dominates rather than the human figures.
Besides the churches and palace, the exhibit of his drawings place you in his workshop, where he planned his creations like a master draftsman, plotting the positions of his subjects by use of model wax dolls. Included with Tintoretto’s works are pieces by many artists around this time period.
Along with the elder Titian and the younger Paolo Veronese, Tintoretto is one of Venice’s “Big Three” of 16th-century painters. It has been noted that he expressed his desire to paint with the expressive colors of Titian and the draftsmanship of Michelangelo. He also observed house painters using broad strokes, which he transferred into his quick brush style to create muscular human figures, who seem to be in constant motion. This lead modern writers like Jean-Paul Sartre to call this revolutionary Renaissance painter “the first film director.”
A contemporary, Giorgio Vasari in his “Lives of Artists,” described Tintoretto’s works as “fantastic and extravagant.” Five hundred years later, who can disagree that Vasari got it right? These are qualities that do not diminish with time and that continue to appeal to modern contemporary artists and art lovers.
Venice celebrated Tintoretto’s anniversary in multiple exhibits but could not move many, even within the city, from their original locations. One special work leaving Venice for the first time and not to miss on the way out of the National Gallery is the amazing San Marziale altarpiece from his parish church, the newly restored “Saint Martial in Glory with Saint Peter and Saint Paul” (c. 1549) in Lobby B.
The National Gallery includes a 30-minute film on the life of the painter. And for one further taste of Venice, the Garden Cafe has a special menu of Venetian food.