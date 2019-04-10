Families who take advantage of the opportunity to experience “Pinocchio,” the current feature at the Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn in Richmond, are in for a bevy of laughs, cheers and even tears. The production, with script and lyrics composed by director Bruce Craig Miller, is inspired by the writing of the 19th-century Italian author Carlo Collodi, who first introduced the world to the now internationally beloved marionette and the ventures through which he ultimately became a real boy.
“The original book appealed to me because it was considerably more nuanced than the Disney version,” said Miller. “American writing tends to portray things much more in black and white, while European works are all over the map, with characters that have both good and bad traits, as people are like in real life.”
Miller remembers his first encounter with Pinocchio when he was just 4 and purchased the Golden Book with the weekly 25-cent “book allowance” that his grandmother gave him.
“Like me, Pinocchio was a little boy, and I could identify with the things he did that were right and the wrong things he did. I have always been attracted by the fact that it is not the story of heroes and villains. It’s the story about the good choices and bad choices that all of us make.”
As the story opens, the audience is introduced to Pinocchio in the form of, literally, pure potential—as a piece of a log standing upright in a woodcutter’s shop. We are also aware that, though the woodcutter considers using it as a leg for furniture, this is a very special piece of wood that talks. Fortunately, the log ends up in the workshop of kindly carpenter Geppetto (Landon Dufrene), who follows the log’s instructions to make it into a wooden boy whom he dubs Pinocchio.
Pinocchio (Bridget Sindelar) awkwardly explores the use of his arms and legs and, after he successfully masters the art of walking and even running, Geppetto, with unconditional parental generosity, gives him his one bit of food—a pear—and even sells his coat to purchase an ABC book for him to take to school.
But the allure of the outside world is too much to resist, and Pinocchio ventures out into the realm that he imagines to be full of fun. Pinocchio’s excitement about leaving the safety of the home of his loving father is conveyed through a “Run Pinocchio Run!” song, which is sung repeatedly by a chorus throughout the show, signaling his entry to a new adventure and, sometimes, a warning of danger to come.
“The song is the voice inside Pinocchio’s head that plays the role of a Jiminy Cricket,” said Miller.
Once in the outside world, innocent and guileless Pinocchio is easily duped by the conniving selfish characters he is about to encounter. The first of whom is the Cat (Eve Marie Tuck) and Fox (Tevin Davis), who trick him into giving them his school book for entry into marionette show of the evil puppeteer The Fire Eater. At the performance, Pinocchio meets the Harlequin and “Punch” puppets—as well as the ancient marionette Angelina, who no longer performs but is a source of wisdom and guidance and advises, “You must learn from your mistakes.”
Frustrated that his cooking fire is waning before his meal is prepared, Fire Eater sets his sights on Angelina and her dry wood as a prospect to stoke his fire, but a heart of compassion begins to grow in Pinocchio and he offers himself in her stead. Moved by the boy’s willingness to sacrifice, Fire Eater rewards him with five gold coins and sends him on his way.
Sniffing opportunity and bounty, the Cat and Fox pursue him. But when Pinocchio resists their ploy to take all his coins, they leave him dangling from strings in a tree. But all is not lost. The Blue Fairy appears and releases him but also asks Pinocchio how he ended up in such a predicament, and he responds with a series of lies, all of which lay the blame for his decisions on others. With that, Pinocchio receives his tell-tale long nose—but also, silently, a test the Blue Fairy gives him—to become responsible and, thereby, to become a real little boy.
In his homeward journey, at the ocean’s edge, Pinocchio encounters the clothes of Geppetto, who has ventured day and night to find his son. With courage inspired by love, Pinocchio selflessly jumps into the sea to swim to find his father. Reunited in the belly of an insatiable Dogfish, the father and son plan their escape and, ultimately, they swim to safety—Geppetto on the back of his son. With that act of sacrifice, Pinocchio passes the test. The Blue Fairy appears again and announces that he has become a real boy.
As heartwarming as the tale of Pinocchio is—for grandparents, parents and children alike—this production has a backstory that is just as emotive. It is the last production in which Miller—the co-founder of the Children’s Theatre—will be involved in a full-time capacity, and it was the first that he produced for the company. Miller said that today’s version is identical to the first one he produced 44 years ago. All the elements are the same, but one song, The Blue Fairy’s “Growing Up,” has taken on new meaning and significance throughout the years.
“I feel that is a message-in-a-bottle that my 26-year-old-self sent to me and it has just arrived on shore today,” said Miller. As the Fairy sings: “Growing up means growing out—out of a shellfish boy into a world of love and understanding. Growing up doesn’t mean growing old. Old is a phrase that curses the days when all of your songs have been sung, and believe me it’s true, at a hundred and two, you can still be growing young.”