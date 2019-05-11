FICTION
1. The 18th Abduction by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
3. Redemption by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
4. Neon Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
5. Collusion by Gingrich/Earley. (Broadside)
6. Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine)
7. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam)
8. Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam)
9. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
10. A Woman Is No Man by Etaf Rum. (Harper)
11. Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth)
12. Celtic Empire by Cussler/Cussler. (Putnam)
13. The Cornwalls Are Gone by Patterson/DuBois. (Little, Brown)
14. Miracle at St. Andrews by Patterson/De Jonge. (Little, Brown)
15. Two Weeks by Karen Kingsbury. (Howard)
16. Run Away by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central)
17. Machines Like Me by Ian McEwan. (Doubleday/Talese)
18. Marvel Encyclopedia by Stan Lee. (DK)
19. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine)
20. Star Wars: Master & Apprentice by Claudia Gray. (Del Rey)NONFICTION
1. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
2. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
3. The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron)
4. The Second Mountain by David Brooks. (Random House)
5. KetoFast by Joseph Mercola. (Hay House)
6. Backstage Pass by Paul Stanley. (HarperOne)
7. Trillion Dollar Coach by Eric Schmidt. (HarperBusiness)
8. The Path Made Clear by Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron)
9. Dare to Lead by Brené Brown. (Random House)
10. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way by Lysa TerKeurst. (Nelson)
11. Next Level Basic by Stassi Schroeder. (Gallery)
12. Life Will Be the Death of Me by Chelsea Handler. (Random/Spiegel & Grau)
13. Crushing by T.D. Jakes. (FaithWords)
14. Sprawlball by Kirk Goldsberry. (HMH)
15. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb. (HMH)
16. Wolfpack by Abby Wambach. (Celadon)
17. The Matriarch by Susan Page. (Twelve)
18. Cribsheet by Emily Oster. (Penguin Press)
19. The Right Side of History by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside)
20. Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites by Marlene Koch. (Running Press)PAPERBACK
1. Past Tense by Lee Child. (Dell)
2. The Fallen by David Baldacci. (Vision)
3. Field of Bones by J.A. Jance. (Morrow)
4. Sweet Vengeance by Fern Michaels. (Zebra)
5. They Called Him Preacher by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
6. The Trouble with Vampires by Lynsay Sands. (Avon)
7. Spymast by Brad Thor. (Pocket)
8. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
9. Springfield 1880 by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
10. Texas Skies by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
11. Twisted Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
12. The Pursuits of Lord Kit Cavanaugh by Stephanie Laurens. (Mira)
13. The Summer Retreat by Sheila Roberts. (Mira)
14. Sullivan’s Promise by Joan Johnston. (Dell)
15. Unbroken Cowboy by Maisey Yates. (HQN)
16. The Good Fight by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
17. Never Deny a Duke by Madeline Hunter. (Zebra)
18. Blackberry Summer by RaeAnne Thayne. (HQN)
19. The 17th Suspect by Patterson/Paetro. (Vision)
20. Mercenary’s Woman by Diana Palmer. (Harlequin)—From Publishers Weekly, from week ending May 4, 2019