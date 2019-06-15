FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
2. Unsolved by Patterson/Ellis. (Little, Brown)
3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead)
4. Queen Bee by Dorothea Benton Frank. (Morrow)
5. Fall; or, Dodge in Hell by Neal Stephenson. (Morrow)
6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong. (Penguin Press)
7. Skin Game by Woods/Hall. (Putnam)
8. Redemption by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
9. The 18th Abduction by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)
10. Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s)
11. The Guest Book by Sarah Blake. (Flatiron)
12. Blessing in Disguise by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
13. Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok. (Morrow)
14. Saga: Book Three by Vaughan/Staples. (Image)
15. Neon Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
16. Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam)
17. Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett. (Tin House)
18. This Storm by James Ellroy. (Knopf)
NONFICTION
1. Unfreedom of the Press by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold)
2. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered by Kilgariff/Hardstark. (Forge)
3. The Pioneers by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster)
4. Siege by Michael Wolff. (Holt)
5. Howard Stern Comes Again by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster)
6. Naturally Tan by Tan France. (St. Martin’s)
7. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
8. Sea Stories by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)
9. The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron)
10. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
11. Medical Medium Celery Juice by Anthony William. (Hay House)
12. Every Man a Hero by Ray Lambert. (Morrow)
13. Everything Is [Expletive] Mark Manson. (Harper)
14. Dare to Lead by Brené Brown. (Random House)
15. The British Are Coming by Rick Atkinson. (Holt)
16. Range by David Epstein. (Riverhead)
17. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way by Lysa TerKeurst. (Nelson)
18. The Second Mountain by David Brooks. (Random House)
19. The Conservative Sensibility by George F. Will. (Hachette)
20. The First Wave by Alex Kershaw. (Dutton Caliber)PAPERBACK
1. Shadow Warrior by Christine Feehan. (Berkley)
2. In His Father’s Footsteps by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
3. Liar, Liar by Lisa Jackson. (Zebra)
4. Past Tense by Lee Child. (Dell)
5. Triple Homicide by James Patterson. (Vision)
6. Texas Nights by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
7. Riding Shotgun by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
8. Unbridled by Diana Palmer. (HQN)
9. Spymaster by Brad Thor. (Pocket)
10. The Gray Ghost by Cussler/Burcell. (Putnam)
11. The Summoning by Heather Graham. (Mira)
12. Blind Trust by Laura Scott. (Love Inspired)
13. Big Sky Wedding by Linda Lael Miller. (HQN)
14. Field of Bones by J.A. Jance. (Morrow)
15. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
16. The Fallen by David Baldacci. (Vision)
17. Red Alert by Patterson/Karp. (Vision)
18. Edge of Forever by Sherryl Woods. (Harlequin)
19. Barefoot Beach by Debbie Mason. (Forever)
20. Last Anniversary by Liane Moriarty. (Harper)—From Publishers Weekly, for week ending June 8, 2019