When singer–songwriter Brandon Lee Adams was 14 and started showing an interest in playing music, his grandfather gave him a guitar to learn to play, then pushed him to sing in public.
“My grandfather said, ‘Here’s three chords; you are playing in church on Saturday. There are no options. This is going to happen whether you want to or not,’ ” recalled Adams, who came from a family that incorporated music into their daily lives.
“My grandmother would be hanging clothes out on the line or doing dishes or making dinner and she’s singing an old Baptist hymn,” said Adams. “My grandfather sang in church every weekend. My uncles had an amazing traditional bluegrass band. They sang that Doyle Lawson harmony so well. I was always surrounded by it, so it was never a question of are you going to take this up.”
Adams grew up in eastern Kentucky and West Virginia, where folk music and bluegrass is an important part of the culture. He tried his hand at songwriting as a teenager but soon realized that creating a memorable song was not easy. The songwriters he admired— Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot, James Taylor, and Norman Blake—all had something he lacked: life experience. So Adams put aside his songwriting and did a four-year stint in the Army. When he got out of the service, he resumed his ambition.
“I would hear a song and then say, I wish I could do that,” said Adams. “It just started to happen because I really started focusing on trying to get better at it, and I’m still going through that process to this day.”
Adams also became a proficient guitarist, taking inspiration from his heroes Tony Rice and Doc Watson. His first album, “The Hardest Kind of Memories” was released in 2014 with all original songs and featured Tony Rice on “I Long for Seventeen.”
“It was a huge moment in my life,” said Adams. “I wrote that song and thought how cool it would be to cut it with Tony because I heard him in my head the whole time that I was writing the song. Fortune just blessed me and Tony was interested, so we got together and he liked the tune, so we ended up cutting it. I played it as simply as I possibly could because I knew my nerves were not going to let me do much more than that. I told Tony I’m just going to play rhythm, you just do whatever you want and I’m fine with that.”
Since then, Adams has released a second album, “Time That I Was Leavin’,” which features a fine group including Sammy Shelor, Forrest O’Connor, Carl Jackson, Meade Ricter, Robert Sledge, John Mock, Aaron Balance, and Zach McLamb. Unlike his first album, which balanced instrumentals and vocal songs, “Time That I Was Leavin’ ” features all vocal numbers.
“On this new album, I wanted to flip the switch and say the guitar doesn’t need to be the focal point of the album,” said Adams. “I wanted it to be more of a songwriter’s album.”
The album shows Adams’ growth as a songwriter, with intricate melodies like the quick “Vagabond,” a lovely fiddle-inspired waltz titled “Serenading Sara,” and the closing song, “Streets of Rome,” which was inspired by a John Lennon quote that compared New York with the ancient city.
“That parallel, that metaphor was really poignant to me,” said Adams. “I’m a huge history buff. I think if I wasn’t a musician I’d be some kind of history teacher. I started thinking about the parallels in our society today. Really there’s not much new under the sun, we just do it bigger and faster now than we did it 2,000 years ago.”
Adams will bring his guitar and singer–songwriter skills to Picker’s Supply Sept. 7 as part of its “Vintage Guitar Tone Tasting” concert series. Adams will play a variety of classic guitars to demonstrate their individual sound qualities while Picker’s owner Bran Dillard provides some details on the history of each instrument. Following the tone tasting, Adams will perform a one-hour show featuring his own songs.
“I almost feel bad about charging for tickets, because I get to play all these pre-war guitars,” said Adams. “I kind of like to fly by the seat of my pants when I’m doing live shows. In the studio you need a format, but when I’m playing a live show I have a general idea of what I’m going to play, but I always kind of go off how the audience is responding.”