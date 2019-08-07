The Fredericksburg Area Museum is partnering with the Rappahannock Area Chapter of the American Red Cross this Saturday to celebrate Spirit of ’45 Day, for its Second Saturday program.
The program takes place at the museum every second Saturday of the year and focuses on a variety of topics.
This week’s program is doubling as a blood drive for the Rappahannock Area Chapter of the American Red Cross. The local chapter will run two blood donation buses at the event.
By partnering with the Red Cross, the museum hopes to bring attention to the importance of donating blood and the blood shortage the local chapter has been facing while also educating visitors about Fredericksburg’s history with World War II.
“We thought that this would be a great partnership not only to help our community but educate people on how the Red Cross has been helping and how the Fredericksburg community has gotten together to help each other. So that conversation with the Red Cross inspired us to do the Second Saturday program,” said Theresa Cramer, the education and public programs coordinator for the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
The partnership came about after Sara Poore, the president of the Fredericksburg Museum Council, approached Helen Parham after a community meeting. Parham, the executive director of the Rappahannock Area Chapter of the American Red Cross, was voicing her concerns over a blood shortage the local chapter had been facing.
According to Alexis Innis, the biomedical account manager for the Red Cross, the chapter faces a shortage every winter and summer as more donors tend to be on vacation. On a typical day, the chapter provides 350 pints of blood to local hospitals, so they hope to receive up to 90 pints of blood from Saturday’s event.
Adding to the World War II-era theme, the museum will play music from the 1940s and people are encouraged to dress up in costumes.
The event will feature a few activities for children. One activity allows children to mix different colors of water—representing the different blood types—together to help them understand how donating blood works.
“So, the kids will learn, even though they can’t give blood, they’ll still learn about the importance of giving back to your community and [about] giving blood,” said Cramer.
People will also be able to make Red Cross hats and armbands inspired by World War II-era uniforms. Panels about the war will also be around the historic town square and inside the museum.
Attendees can also explore all of the museum’s exhibits—including the “These Old Walls: A Town and its Stories,” which opened in March.
“There’s a section about the helpers … So that goes really well with this event in that we showcase helpers—we have a nurse’s uniform from Mary Washington Hospital and a call board,” Cramer said.
The exhibit also features a prescription written by African American Dr. Urbane Bass, who served in World War I. He was the only doctor to serve African Americans in the Richmond and D.C. area, Cramer said. Bass moved his practice from Richmond to Fredericksburg in 1909 before volunteering for service in 1916.
This is the first time the two organizations are partnering and also the first time the Red Cross chapter has done something of this magnitude.
“The Red Cross cannot do its humanitarian work without its partners,” said Parham.
For those intending to donate blood on Saturday, it is encouraged, but not required, to register online at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “SpiritOf45” or call 800/733-2767. Registering early helps keep the wait time down to an hour or an hour and a half, said Innis.
“This is a fun event, it’s not just for blood donors,” said Innis. Families and those wanting to learn more about Fredericksburg’s history are all invited.
“It’s kind of a great partnership because we have the historic background. We have the history behind it, but then we also have the idea that we want to be an asset to our community and we want to help out our community so it seems like a natural partnership to partner with the Red Cross on a blood drive,” said Cramer.