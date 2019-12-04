Ballet studios in the area are coming forth in leaps and bounds to present uplifting Christmas performances that may provide treasured memories for area families. The offerings range from elaborate productions of traditional holiday performances with dazzling costumes, sets and props to innovative original creations in intimate studio settings that convey all the elements of classical ballet and an up-close experience of the dancers’ skill.
Fredericksburg Ballet Centre Presents ‘the Nutcracker’
The festivities begin this weekend with a performance of the beloved Christmas classic “The Nutcracker,” presented by the Fredericksburg Ballet Center with a cast of nearly 200 dancers who range in age from 7 to 18. The story opens with a holiday party at the home of the Stahlbaum family, where young Clara is presented with a unique gift—a wooden Nutcracker—by her godfather, a toymaker who sometimes includes a touch of magic in his creations. The Nutcracker is Clara’s favorite of all the presents she receives, and after the celebration has ended and guests have gone home, she tiptoes down the stairs to check in on him.
That nighttime visit takes Clara through the threshold to fantastic realms she could not imagine, as toys, critters, and candies grow to be larger than life. She joins the Nutcracker in what proves to be a triumphant battle with the Rat King and his mice minions and then is amazed to see her toy transformed into a handsome young prince.
The two are whisked away on a sleigh through the Kingdom of Snow, where they are entertained by the dance of little snow-flake fairies, and then to the Land of the Sweets where candies ranging from marzipan to bon-bons emerge from the billowing skirts of their Mama G. The performance climaxes with an enchanting duet of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier and a finale where everyone dances, after which Clara awakens to find herself on her familiar living-room sofa.
“Our Little Cooks in the Land of the Sweets are our youngest dancers, just 7 years old, and children in the audience may be inspired to see their peers performing on stage,” said the Ballet Center’s executive director, Jen Cleaton.
Avery Ballet featuring ‘Santa’s Workshop’
Back by popular demand for the second year, the talented and imaginative artists at Avery Ballet will be treating area families to a peek into what unfolds in Santa’s Workshop before the jolly old elf and his sleigh full of gifts begins its worldwide flight on Christmas Eve.
The elves have been working diligently in preparation for the big night, and after Santa goes for a wink of sleep they also retreat for some rest. But as the Snow Angels pass through with the magic of the season, the tidy, ordered scene of the workshop is transformed to a place of excitement, energy and action. All of the toys and dolls come to life. Jack-in-the-Boxes leap from their resting places and little Teddy Bears (adorable, costumed dancers ages 3 and 4) try out their moves.
The entire cottage is a whirlwind of activity, filled with celebration, exploration, and joyful mayhem, when the elves return—just before Santa is due to come for his final inspection. Frantically, Santa’s helpers race about to re-stuff, repackage, and repair the gifts he will come to pack and, just before he arrives, all is as it had been when he left (with the exception, he notices, of a hat that has shifted to the other side of a doll’s head).
“As the audience departs, I have heard children asking if they could come back and see it the next day,” said the Ballet’s founder Lisa Avery. “With a live performance, children can experience the excitement that is in the air and the story is unfolding right in front of their eyes. When we look out from the stage it is wonderful to see everyone just smiling and laughing!”
Classical Ballet of Fredericksburg presents ‘Classical Christmas Ballet Concert’
This uplifting Christmas performance, with holiday music ranging from “The Nutcracker” and “O Holy Night” to popular favorites such as “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Classical Ballet of Fredericksburg demonstrates the elements of ballet that it imparts to its students, some of whom have risen to become award-winners who perform on stages throughout the country and the world.
“Our studio will be decorated for Christmas and dancers will be attired in festive green and red, but our focus will be on the talents of the students, rather than costumes or sets,” said director Regina Bogomolova. “We will be presenting our Studio technique—the Russian technique that integrates the movement of the arms, legs, and head to facilitate jumps—as well as demonstrations of the Character Dance, or folk dance, that is incorporated in our curriculum.”
“Children love this music and there is nothing like seeing a live performance, especially in the studio where it is so close and personal. They can see how dancers their age or just a little older are working through the program and they can see what actually happens in ballet class,” she added.
Fredericksburg Studio of the Arts Dance Recital
In their Holiday Dance Recital, nearly 130 of the students of the Fredericksburg Studio of the Arts will treat audiences to performances of classic numbers from “The Nutcracker” ballet as well as selected jazz, tap, contemporary, musical theatre, and hip-hop numbers set to favorite holiday tunes.
“Our recital is a great way for children in the Fredericksburg area to get into the Christmas Spirit with familiar songs of the season!” said artistic director Laura Romani.
Academy of Ballet featuring ‘The Nutcracker’
For nearly 30 years, the Academy of Ballet has treated area families to its production of the classic “Nutcracker” ballet.
“Each year we try to add some new element, and audiences young and older have enjoyed it—even toddlers and boys as well as girls—because there is so much activity,” said executive director Eveline Erard. “We gather costumes and backdrops from across the country, and nearly 85 dancers will be in this production. It’s a huge undertaking but we enjoy doing it because the audience appreciates it so much.”
Collette Caprara is a local writer and artist.
