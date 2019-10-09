Puddle of Mudd

Puddle of Mudd will be among musical acts at this weekend’s Colonial Beach Bikefest. The event will also feature performances by Fuel and Longreef, along with several bands from Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

Colonial Beach is going all out with its sixth annual Bikefest this weekend, which kicks off today. The Bike Fest, set up at Town Hill and on the Town Boardwalk, will feature skills competitions, a bike show and the Wounded Vet Appreciation Ride. Beyond the bikes, the four-day, blow-out event will also include rock performances from Fuel, Puddle of Mudd and Australia’s Longreef, along with a bevy of bands from the local area.

Tickets are available for purchase online at colonialbeachbikefest.com. A three-day admission ticket is only $10.

In conjunction with the Bikefest, the Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce will have motorcycle and industrial artworks on display. Join them for a Second Friday Art Walk reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday at 106 Hawthorn St.

Tags

Load comments