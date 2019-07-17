A flyover of vintage WWII aircraft, music and dancing, speeches and exhibits will all be part of this weekend’s celebration in Colonial Beach.
The Northern Neck World War I & World War II Commemoration Day is set to celebrate of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles that ended WWI on June 28, 1919, and the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when the allied landing at Normandy turned the tide of WWII.
The Saturday event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at the flagpole at Small Town Hill with U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard from AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, the Quantico Marine Corps Brass Quintet and remarks from State Sen. Richard H. Stuart.
Junior Morris, a 95-year-old WWII U.S. Navy veteran who served on the destroyer USS Braine, will tell the story of the kamikaze attack and his efforts to render aid to his wounded shipmates during the attack.
Colonial Beach spokeswoman Suzan Gennace said of the events, centered around Colonial and Washington avenues in Colonial Beach, will include education sessions, exhibits and demonstrations.
Educational sessions will include a discussion forum with regional historians, including representatives from Dahlgren Heritage Foundation.
Attendees will be able to learn the about Colonial Beach’s history as it relates to WWI and WWII, and impact of Naval Proving Grounds in Dahlgren during WWII.
“In the morning, right after the opening ceremony, we’re going to have an educational session inside the American Legion,” Gennace said. “They’re going to be talking about Dahlgren’s role in the war effort, both with the base itself and regionally, and just telling how the whole community was part of the war effort.”
At noon during the opening ceremony with U.S. Congressman Rob Wittman, a member of the House Armed Services Committee currently serving on the Sea Power and Projection Forces Subcommittee, will give remarks.
The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon is scheduled to give a precision military drill exhibition at 1 p.m.
“The silent drill team is a world-renowned group out the Marine Barracks in D.C., so it’s a huge honor that they’re coming to our little town to perform,” Gennace said.
Other organizations scheduled to be on hand at the celebration will include a team from the National Museum of the Marine Corps which will bring artifacts from the museum’s extensive collection.
Racing for Heroes and Racing for Warriors will bring a race car and the Flying Circus Airshow, out of Bealeton, will fly the vintage war planes over the event, which is sponsored by the American Legion, the Military Officers Association and Dahlgren Heritage Museum.
The day should prove to be fun, Gennace said.
“I think it’s going to be a great time. It’s not something that you see often in a small town. To have something like this in our region is very exciting and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it to town,” Gennace said.