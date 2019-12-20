“Come From Away” is making a return trip to Washington this winter.
After a pre-Broadway run at Ford’s a few years ago, this uplifting musical about community and compassion has now landed at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater.
Abundant in heart and humor, “Come From Away” tells of the extraordinary kindness shown by a remote, tight-knit town in Canada after tragedy strikes. And with the holiday season in full gear, there’s no better time to experience this story about the power of the human spirit.
David Hein and Irene Sankoff, the husband-and-wife team behind the book, music and lyrics, have created a sweet gem of a musical inspired by the true story of the people of Newfoundland, who welcomed the crew and passengers of 38 planes after they were grounded in Gander—once home to one of the world’s biggest airports—on 9/11. All of a sudden, the population of Gander jumped from 9,000 to 16,000.
The couple conducted interviews with the residents and the stranded passengers in Gander on the 10th anniversary of the attacks; some of the characters are based on real-life people, including Gander Mayor Claude Elliott and Beverley Bass, American Airlines’ first female captain (both splendidly played by Kevin Carolan and Marika Aubrey).
“Come From Away” focuses on the bright side of humanity shown during one of the most darkest moments in history. When seemingly the whole world—plus a pair of rare Bonobo apes—was about to descend on their island, the quirky and kind townsfolk of Gander and its surrounding communities spring into action, gathering essentials, setting up make-shift shelters and preparing food fit for an army.
During this heightened emotional time, several friendships are formed, relationships are strained and a little romance even blossoms between two passengers. While the goodness of people is clearly on display, the musical also makes a point to show some of the ugliness. Ali, one of the characters of Middle Eastern descent, undergoes a humiliating strip search at the airport and receives suspicious looks and angry comments from a few of the other passengers.
With tight direction by Christopher Ashley, the musical runs at a crisp one hour and 40 minutes, with no intermission. And in this short time, the audiences will come to care for all of these characters, superbly portrayed by a top-notch cast of 12 who take on more than a few roles—switching back and forth from the Newfoundlanders to the plane people.
Everyone is worth a mention here, but here are some of highlights: Julie Johnson and Danielle K. Thomas are wonderful as Beulah, a Newfoundlander who befriends Hannah, who’s deeply worried about her firefighter son’s whereabouts in New York City. Chamblee Ferguson and Christine Toy Johnson are a joy to watch as their characters—a chatty British businessman and a divorcee from Texas—find companionship. And James Earl Jones II brings some comic relief as Bob, a New Yorker who at first is surprised by the town’s incredible outpouring of generosity (when asked to gather grills from people’s yards, he’s afraid of being shot, only to be invited into their homes).
“Come From Away” features a blend of rollicking Celtic folk-rock and stirring ballads, with a little bit of Celine Dion thrown in. One of the show’s biggest musical numbers: “Screech In,” a fun high-speed foot-stomper, with everybody whooping it up at the local bar and the plane people taking part in a kissing-the-cod initiation. But it’s Hannah’s heart-piercing “I Am Here,” along with the company’s performance of “Something’s Missing,” that strikes the deepest.
If you’re looking for big heartwarming show this holiday season, look no further than “Come From Away.” It’s a musical journey you don’t want to miss.
