The dude was on “The Late Show with David Letterman” 45 times and his first comedy special landed on HBO back in 1992.
Jake Johannsen is the real deal, to say the very least.
Two years ago, Johannsen visited Fredericksburg for a couple of gigs and, well, he really liked it. So, he’s back for another whirl.
Johannsen and local comedian extraordinaire Rahmein Mostafavi will headline two shows at the Courtyard Marriott on Saturday evening. Prior to the ’Burg gigs, the pair will hit the D.C. Drafthouse tonight and Lorton’s Workhouse Arts Center on Friday.
“Visiting Fredericksburg and performing with Rahmein... it’s a good fit for me,” said Johannsen. “Let me think of all the nice things I can say about Rahmein. Well, he’s funny. He’s a good friend. And I like that he’s not just another white dude like me.”
In our wild and wacky world, Johannsen hangs his hat on a number of personal and societal observations. So, he has quite a bit to work with these days.
“Over the course of a show, I may talk a little bit about marriage, family, relationships and my kids,” he said. “I’m also pretty big on technology and like to talk about all this social media stuff. Things are changing so fast. I mean we’re ordering our food online, our next mates, dates and everyone is stuck on their phones. We’re living in a weird and augmented reality. This may the last time you see a live show, who knows?”
If this is somehow Johannsen’s last show and a meteor hits the Earth, he’s had a nice run. In addition to his heaps of “Letterman” hits, he’s also appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” as well as “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and has hosted episodes of Comedy Central’s “Two Drink Minimum,” among other TV credits.
Aside from a slew of domestic shows, Johannsen recently spent a good chunk of 2018 on the road with Peabody Award-winning comedian, Russell Peters. You may remember Peters from mid-2000s viral YouTube clips, comedy specials galore, or his epic 2016 “Lip Sync Battle” versus CeeLo Green.
That tour with Peters—dubbed the Deported World Tour—took him to Australia, Tokyo and several countries throughout Europe, often performing in front of thousands of folks.
“Once you get to the other side of the world, it can take a couple of days to get acclimated, but it was an absolute blast,” he said. “It was super fun everywhere, but the crowd in Zagreb, Croatia, really stuck out to me. There were lots of [Russell] fans there and they spoke English, too. So, that was great.”
As for what’s next for Johannsen, he has a new special that he’s looking to wrap early next year and he’s wrapping his head around some family news.
“My daughter is going to high school,” he said. “She was in this sweet, protected environment and now is going to high school. Oh, my God.”