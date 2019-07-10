For the past eight and a half years, comedian Rahmein Mostafavi has attracted some of comedy’s brightest stars to the ’Burg.
The mastermind of the Cool Cow Comedy series, which was recently rebranded as simply “Rahmein,” has opened for and brought the likes of “Late Show with David Letterman” staple Jake Johannsen and Comedy Central regular Maz Jobrani, among several others, to our friendly confines.
Now it’s time for Mostafavi to totally own the spotlight in a new and electrifying way.
He kicks off a string of four shows tonight, with a performance at the DC Improv. From there, it’s two gigs at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Fredericksburg on Friday evening and then it’s off to Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton on Saturday to finish the trek.
All four shows will be recorded live, edited and ultimately packaged in a live album format.
“I’m super-excited and definitely ready to do this thing,” said Mostafavi. “I could have done this five years ago, gotten some laughs, but didn’t know if I had the full comedy IQ by that point. I’ve got a lexicon of jokes that I’m really proud of and look forward to seeing a number of familiar faces and friends from over the years.”
In addition to his work with the “Rahmein” local comedy series, Mostafavi has performed with Dave Attell, Artie Lange, Jon Lovitz and more nationally.
He’s also headlined a number of venues throughout the region and teaches comedy classes at the DC Improv, where he has a hilarious monthly show dubbed “Couples Therapy.” The show typically sells out weeks in advance, with Mostafavi hosting a panel of comedian “therapists,” who provides audience members an LOL-worthy platform to work out relationship efforts.
As for his upcoming shows in the ’Burg, count on much of the hilarity the father of three has delivered throughout the years as well as some new nuggets.
“As for my material ... well that’s a frequently asked question that typically goes answered unsatisfactorily,” he chuckled. “It’s all a bit chaotic, in my head at least. I do like to feed off what energy a crowd gives me and focus on what works for them. As for topics, I’m a father, I was born in the Middle East, I’m divorced, I’m quite progressive-minded, I’ve got a bunch of pro-LGBTQ and ally jokes. I definitely have a little bit of Don Rickles and George Carlin in me, too.”
After his live gigs, it’s on to the editing process for Mostafavi. He hopes the final, edited album will be completed in three months, with the end result to be added to iTunes, Spotify and similar platforms.
“I’ve never been in an editing process, so I’ve hired a company to help me through all of that,” he said. “There are some jokes that I love and some that I may not do anymore, so it’s important to get them down, locked in and creatively produce more moving forward.”
And, as for his beloved, newly rebranded “Rahmein” comedy series? It ain’t going anywhere.
“The rebrand is all about pushing myself a little more forward as a comedian,” he said. “A lot of times with organizing stuff for Cool Cow, I’d get ‘Oh, you should try comedy, too.’ Well, I am a comedian, too, and I’m here to stay!”