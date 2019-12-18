George Washington’s Ferry Farm 33rd annual Gingerbread House Exhibit and Contest is taking inspiration for this year’s theme from another beloved holiday tradition: Christmas songs.
Gingerbread house contestants based their projects on classic holiday songs, such as “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”
Laura O’Leary, tour manager and Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit organizer at George Washington’s Ferry Farm, said there were 14 entries submitted with six different levels being represented.
Ferry Farm hosts a Gingerbread House Construction Workshop annually in mid-November.
“We teach attendees how to construct gingerbread houses from scratch to not only learn stills for their own enjoyment, but also attendees have time to go home and practice what they have learned to make their own gingerbread house to enter it into the Gingerbread House Contest in December at George Washington’s Ferry Farm,” O’Leary said. “I have really enjoyed how these two events come together and complement each other during the holiday season. While they are each a slightly different focus, both are fun family and community events with gingerbread houses at the center.”
While many of the winners have been announced, one category—People’s Choice Award—will be revealed Dec. 30. Visitors still have time to vote for their favorite gingerbread houses.
Guests, when visiting Ferry Farm, can cast their votes in the gingerbread house ballot box. Just look for the gingerbread man, O’Leary said.
She added that the annual contest and exhibit is a fantastic way to bring families, friends and creativity into the holiday season.
“It has been wonderful to organize this event from beginning to end and see all the visitors come through to enjoy the exhibit and admire the hard work and hours that went into constructing the gorgeous gingerbread houses we have on display thanks to all the individuals, families and entrants who created them,” O’Leary said.
Contest winners
Level 1: Age 2-5
First Place: “Let it Snow” by Samantha Wainwright
Level 3: Age 11-14
First Place: “Mele Kalikimaka” by Daniel Jackson & Noah Stusse
Second Place: “Sleigh Ride” by Ryan Jackson & Henry Stusse
Level 4: Age 15-17
First Place: “Winter Wonderland” by Maggie Jackson
Second Place: “Santa’s Musical Workshop” by Chancellor High School German Club
Level 5: Age 18 & Over
First Place: “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” by Valerie Jackson & Debbie Hicks
Level 6: Family Made
First Place: “How Many Songs” by Carol Gick & Family
Second Place: “Poor Grandma” by Hunt Family
Level 7: Special Needs
First Place: “Deck the Halls” by King George Country Schools Preschool, Ms. Rachel, Ms. Cindy and Ms. Becky’s Class
Second Place (tie): “To RAAI House we go!” by RAAI/RACSB and “Jingle Bells Rock the House Down” by RAAI/RACSB
Best in Show Award
First Place: “How Many Songs” by Carol Gick & Family
People’s Choice
To be determined Dec. 30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.