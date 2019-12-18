George Washington’s Ferry Farm 33rd annual Gingerbread House Exhibit and Contest is taking inspiration for this year’s theme from another beloved holiday tradition: Christmas songs.

Gingerbread house contestants based their projects on classic holiday songs, such as “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”

Laura O’Leary, tour manager and Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit organizer at George Washington’s Ferry Farm, said there were 14 entries submitted with six different levels being represented.

Ferry Farm hosts a Gingerbread House Construction Workshop annually in mid-November.

“We teach attendees how to construct gingerbread houses from scratch to not only learn stills for their own enjoyment, but also attendees have time to go home and practice what they have learned to make their own gingerbread house to enter it into the Gingerbread House Contest in December at George Washington’s Ferry Farm,” O’Leary said. “I have really enjoyed how these two events come together and complement each other during the holiday season. While they are each a slightly different focus, both are fun family and community events with gingerbread houses at the center.”

While many of the winners have been announced, one category—People’s Choice Award—will be revealed Dec. 30. Visitors still have time to vote for their favorite gingerbread houses.

Guests, when visiting Ferry Farm, can cast their votes in the gingerbread house ballot box. Just look for the gingerbread man, O’Leary said.

She added that the annual contest and exhibit is a fantastic way to bring families, friends and creativity into the holiday season.

“It has been wonderful to organize this event from beginning to end and see all the visitors come through to enjoy the exhibit and admire the hard work and hours that went into constructing the gorgeous gingerbread houses we have on display thanks to all the individuals, families and entrants who created them,” O’Leary said.

Contest winners

Level 1: Age 2-5

First Place: “Let it Snow” by Samantha Wainwright

Level 3: Age 11-14

First Place: “Mele Kalikimaka” by Daniel Jackson & Noah Stusse

Second Place: “Sleigh Ride” by Ryan Jackson & Henry Stusse

Level 4: Age 15-17

First Place: “Winter Wonderland” by Maggie Jackson

Second Place: “Santa’s Musical Workshop” by Chancellor High School German Club

Level 5: Age 18 & Over

First Place: “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” by Valerie Jackson & Debbie Hicks

Level 6: Family Made

First Place: “How Many Songs” by Carol Gick & Family

Second Place: “Poor Grandma” by Hunt Family

Level 7: Special Needs

First Place: “Deck the Halls” by King George Country Schools Preschool, Ms. Rachel, Ms. Cindy and Ms. Becky’s Class

Second Place (tie): “To RAAI House we go!” by RAAI/RACSB and “Jingle Bells Rock the House Down” by RAAI/RACSB

Best in Show Award

First Place: “How Many Songs” by Carol Gick & Family

People’s Choice

To be determined Dec. 30

Tags

Load comments