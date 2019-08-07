I hadn’t heard of BurgerIM. But when my editor requested a review, I thought: two teenage boys, a carnivore father and burgers. What’s not to like?
Turns out, there’s a lot to like. We enjoyed our visit to this Central Park kind-of-fast-food interesting burger joint, and would go back again.
First, the name. What’s that all about? I kept pronouncing it I-M (eye em). Then I remembered: Hey, dummy, this chain started in 2011 in Israel. You lived in Israel for a year. You learned a bit of Hebrew.
Putting “im” at the end of a noun means you’re making it plural.
So: It’s Burgerim, as in, many kinds of burgers. And it’s pronounced “burgereem.”
Back to our regularly scheduled review.
This is a hip-vibe, order-at-the-counter kind of place. Sort of a burger Chipotle feel, although you don’t see them making the food here.
But there’s a wide array of options, clever slogans on the wall, and sports on televisions around the large, high-ceiling room.
What immediately differentiated this place from others, however, was an outstanding, friendly staff. They explained the options. They brought out the food. They made sure we liked it.
So, staff makes this place stand out.
And milkshakes.
And beer.
Yes, Burgerim’s got it all. Including the most unique menu for a burger joint that I’ve ever seen. Falafel burgers. Salmon burgers.
Spanish beef burgers. Grilled chicken burgers. And, of course, traditional beef burgers, too.
All available in different portion-size options.
College-bound Teen got the Big Burgerim Classic, ($7.79) with a fried egg. This came in a one-third-pound Angus beef portion.
He also got a Cookies and Cream milkshake ($3.99).
“I’ve got a feeling this place is going to be very good,” he pronounced. “Any place I can get an egg on my burger, that’s a good sign.”
We also got an order of chicken wings. Six wings, buffalo sauce, $6.99.
He devoured both, and declared: “These wings are good and the burger was too.” High praise from this young man not known for over-hype.
Younger Teen also got a Cookies and Cream milkshake (“this is really good”) and a Grilled Chicken California burger ($13.77). Requested with no tomato, no mixed greens and no avocado.
You, however, could just order the burger regular and actually enjoy those healthy and delicious veggies.
He liked it and ate most of it, which was impressive as it was a big portion.
Finally, Daddy ordered the Big Burgerim one-third-pound Spanish Beef burger ($12.56), which comes with habanero aioli, grilled jalapeño and pepper jack cheese.
It was good, and unique. I applaud the effort to go different. It worked.
Although I gotta be honest—didn’t love the buns. They were seedless (despite the pictures online with seeds) and basically reminded me of plain, grocery store, bargain-bin buns—pretty tasteless.
Shape up the bunz, kidz.
My burger came with onion rings, which were crispy and flavorful.
Last but not least, we got some garlic aioli fries ($3.78). They didn’t look like fries—round, not classic “french fry” shape—but were interesting both visually and taste-wise.
Overall, “interesting” is a good way to sum up Burgerim. Lots of unique options. A distinct spin on casual. And a staff that’s happy to explain options, and checks to make sure everything tastes good.
Will it replace my personal favorite burger joint? No. But it will be on the option list, for sure.