Starting Tuesday, Chick-fil-A has added its first permanent new side since 2016—and it's a cheesy one.
Mac and cheese is now available nationwide as a side option with any lunch, dinner, kids meal or catering order at Chick-fil-A. Participating restaurants across the country will also offer frosted caramel coffee, a new seasonal, sweet treat.
The new cheesy side is a classic macaroni-and-cheese recipe, featuring a blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan and Romano. It is baked in restaurant each day.
“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it's the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it's also great on its own as a snack,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, in a news release.
Frosted Caramel Coffee also rolls out today, available for a limited time. It is a hand-spun treat that combines Chick-fil-A’s custom blend of cold-brewed coffee with vanilla Icedream dessert and caramel syrup. This seasonal offering will be available until Nov. 9 or while supplies last.