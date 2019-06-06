Friday (June 7) is National Doughnut Day, and local shops are celebrating with sweet treats and specials. Check out where you can score:
Duck Donuts (1223 Jefferson Davis Hwy, (540) 479-8353): Free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut, no purchase necessary.
Dunkin’ Donuts (all locations): Free classic doughnut of your choice with a purchase of any beverage.
Krispy Kreme (1891 Carl D. Silver Parkway, (540) 785-4368): Free doughnut of any variety — no purchase necessary.
Paul's Bakery (2008 Lafayette Blvd, (540) 898-2173): Everyone gets a free donut. Also, five lucky people will win FREE DONUTS for a year for coming in wearing a "Paul's Bakery" t-shirt. Shirts may be authentic Paul’s swag or homemade with the words “Paul’s Bakery” prominently displayed on the shirt. Winners will be chosen at Paul’s on Lafayette Blvd and broadcast “live” on Facebook.
Sugar Shack Donuts (all locations): "Shirt and gift card specials, pre-packed assorted dozen boxes, and lots of love!" Plus this update:
"National Donut Day is June 7th and is our craziest, busiest, most difficult day. Staff works long hours, many coming in the night before. Demand is way higher than we can possibly supply because we hand make all of our dough and it takes hours to make a single donut. It's also the one day we don't accept preorders, and usually limit donuts per person. All of that said, please remember that the employees are all working very hard to keep up."