More than 400 photographs will be on display when the Fredericksburg Photography Club opens its annual photography show tonight at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St.
Area photographers, along with entrants as far as Brooklyn, N.Y., will have their works showcased in 18 categories, which include Abstract, Animals, Architecture, Birds, Digital Art, Insects, Junior, Landscape, Life in Virginia, Macro/Close-up, Monochrome, Panoramic, Plants, Portraiture, Street Photography, Sunrise/Sunset, Unclassified and Waterscape.
This year’s judges are Art Cole, Jeanne Mitcho and Sarah Skerker.
Cash prizes and ribbons will be handed out to first-place winners in each category as well as Most Popular, Best Junior and Best of Show, which will win the night’s biggest pot of $125. Ribbons will also be handed out to second- and third-place winners in each category.
There will be four opportunities to check out the photography show: 4–8:30 p.m. tonight and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The photography show is held with support from Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation.
On Saturday, club vice president Andy Sentipal will offer two presentations: Digital Photography 101 from 1-2 p.m. and Composition Basics from 2-3 p.m. There’s no fee to attend.
The Fredericksburg Photography Club started in 1986 and has grown to over 90 members, according to Norma Woodward. The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 7-9 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center. Meetings are open to the public.
For more information about the club or want to join, visit fbgphotoclub.com or call 540/498-0620.