Looking back at the many fine albums released in 2019, I was struck by how many were by female artists and bands led by women. Here is a roundup of some of my favorites:
‘The Highwomen’ by The Highwomen
With a nod to the classic 1980s supergroup of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson, these four emerging female country artists (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires) created an album with a unique perspective and sound. Addressing contemporary issues like immigration, work-life balance and complicated relationships, “The Highwomen” is an absorbing album with intelligent lyrics and wonderful harmonies.
‘Cuz I Love You’ by Lizzo
If you want to experience 20 minutes of pure joy, watch Lizzo’s Tiny Desk Concert at.npr.org/series/tiny-desk-concerts. “Cuz I Love You” captures her grand personality and celebrates a woman comfortable in her own skin. It’s rap, funk and flute all in one irresistible record. Lizzo is one of this year’s great breakout artists.
‘The Seduction Of Kansas’ by Priests
Inspired by Thomas Frank’s 2004 book “What’s the Matter With Kansas? How Conservatives Won the Heart of America,” D.C. indie-rock band Priests reflects the uneasy mood of the country rather than explicitly singing about politics. With a sparse post-punk sound, frontwoman Katie Alice Greer delivers haunting songs like “Not Perceived,” “Control Freak” and “I’m Clean.”
‘Lucky, Revisited’ by Karen Jonas
As the title indicates, local singer/songwriter Jonas’ 2019 release gave her a chance to re-do songs she had released on earlier albums, along with a couple creative covers of Bob Dylan and Hank Williams songs. The new versions feature Jonas and her musical partner Tim Bray, with sparse, tasteful accompaniment by EP Jackson on bass and Seth Brown on drums. The result emphasizes Jonas’ lyrics and fine voice.
‘LEGACY! LEGACY!’ by Jamila Woods
Soul singer, poet and educator Jamila Woods created an homage to some of her heroes with “LEGACY! LEGACY!” She honors a wide-ranging list of creative artists of color including Sun Ra, Eartha Kitt, Zora Neale Hurston and James Baldwin. The music is moving, electric soul with Woods’ expressive voice delivering her sincere appreciation for these musical and literary giants.
‘A Scapegoat For Your Apple Eating’ by Jenna Kole
Kole has been a fixture on the Fredericksburg music scene for over 20 years. The title of her latest album is a play on the biblical tale of the Garden of Eden. The solo project is a nice addition to a musical résumé that includes the acoustic band Eyes Like Birds and duos with her husband, drummer Jay Kole, who provides support on this album. Kole’s original songs are acoustic rock featuring her gentle melodic voice and thoughtful lyrics.
‘Lover’ by Taylor Swift
We have seen Swift grow from a teenage pop-country phenom to a mature young woman. Her latest album, “Lover,” draws from all her previous musical styles. The album is an honest look at her relationships, but also includes a song calling out intolerance toward the gay community: “You Need To Calm Down.”
‘Kills Birds’ by Kills Birds
For a break from the sweet pop of Taylor Swift, try Kills Birds. The edgy LA-based band features the dynamic lead vocals of Bosnian born Nina Ljeti. Check out their lead single “Volcano” and you can feel the jagged energy that comes from fast-paced, distorted guitars and Ljeti’s almost breathless singing. The rest of the album is equally bracing.
‘Anima Mysterium’ by Yugen Blakrok
Kendrick Lamar chose wisely when he put South African rap artist Blakrok on last year’s “Black Panther” soundtrack. Her deep lyrics delve into politics and Afro-futurism and sound like they could have come from Wakanda. Her music features an interesting mix of samples and electronic sounds to accompany her hypnotic rhymes.
‘Trash’ by Monster
Kristin Tschirn (aka Monster) is one of Fredericksburg’s most fascinating musical artists. Her first full-length album has wonderful stream-of-consciousness lyrics set to a mix of acoustic and electric backing. Catch her band Puff Yeah to hear these songs, plus new material they have worked up together. “Trash” is available on Bandcamp and all sales support the Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of Virginia. Available at monstergrrrilla.bandcamp.com/album/trash
‘It’s Real’ by Ex Hex
Ex Hex is an all-female power trio from D.C. who draw from ’60s girl groups, punk and ’80s guitar rock. Guitarist-singer Mary Timony has had a fascinating musical journey, including time as a member of post-punk, art-rock bands like Helium and Autoclave. Her bandmates Betsy Wright and Laura Harris play with power and drive. “It’s Real” is a great follow up to their 2014 debut album “Rips.”
‘Shiny!’ by Lisa Maxwell
Composer, arranger and orchestrator Maxwell leads an all-star ensemble that includes Paul Schaefer, Will Lee, Mike Stern, Danny Gottleib, Leni Stern and many others in a spirited program of her compositions, along with tunes by Wayne Shorter, Hiram Bullock, John Carisi and Carl Fisher that Maxwell arranged. Women band leaders are still a rarity in the jazz world, so hopefully this fun and energetic set will open the door to others wanting to pursue that path.
