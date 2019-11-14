Culpeper Has Talent promises to be the most action-packed ever when it takes the stage this Saturday night, according to talent competition creator Gordon Humphrey.
Twenty local musicians will compete for the title of “Grand Champion” at the 7 p.m. show at Salem Volunteer Fire Department, located about five miles west of town along Sperryville Pike.
“This year I have seen more enthusiasm from our performers than ever before,” said Humphrey. “It is so gratifying to see this show inspire talented people in our community and give them a real platform to share their gifts.”
As important to the area native who grew up without much extra to spare is the fact that Culpeper Has Talent proceeds will support the Blue & Red Santa Project, providing holiday gifts and cheer for underprivileged children. The goal this year is to give a $10,000 donation to the program of the Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper Volunteer Fire.
“I have seen it positively affect the lives of so many children,” Humphrey said.
Regarding the talent, it will leave a lasting impact on attendees, he added. Each performer will have five minutes to give their best and will be judged on raw talent, originality, appearance/star power, crowd performance and overall performance.
Judging will be former Culpeper Has Talent finalist James Tamelcoff, of Cash Unchained, Miss Virginia US Continental Tisha Downing, Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger, former Culpeper Has Talent finalist Teddy Deal and DJ Marvelous. Opening acts will consist of Cassandra Stanton, former CHS finalist, singing the National Anthem and reigning Culpeper Has Talent 2018 Grand Champion Kate Hohman sharing a song.
Said Olinger, a Culpeper native, “I’m very excited to be a judge in the CHT finals this Saturday. I’m anxious to see the great talent we have hidden in our community and I’m excited for the Blue & Red Santa Project, a true community event.”
Deal, who performs the music of Johnny Cash, said Culpeper Has Talent is all about building community. Born and raised in Culpeper, he said the platform it provided helped him launch a successful career.
“All age levels have used this competition as a stepping stone into the wonderful world of music,” he said, noting music helps make communities happier and stronger. “I’ve lived all over the country, from California to Ohio. The places with the most music were the happiest, most thriving, diverse, accepting places I have lived.”
And the 20 finalists are, from Culpeper: Carli Brown, singer; Kaylee Akers, singer; Krystal Inez, singer; LANCHABOI, rapper; Lauren Kube, singer; Lyndsie Marie, singer/guitarist; Micah Burns, singer; Nilce, singer/guitarist, Noelle Brown, singer; Sara Minelli, band; Tamara Dovell, band; Thomas Robbins, singer/guitarist and Tonia Lantinga, singer. From Fredericksburg will be singer Mic L. Shawn and from Louisa, singer Teagan Wesbey and The Christian Cowboy, singer/guitarist. Competitors from Orange will include singer Kristen Wood, rapper Star Alivia and singers from The Walker Crew. Finally, from Warrenton, singer Robert Hook will also be competing.
Salem Volunteer Fire Department, 13428 Scotts Mill Rd., served as Culpeper Has Talent venue in 2017 and is this year donating use of its space as a major event sponsor. In addition to the live acts, the event will feature a 50/50 raffle and charity auction. Attendees are urged to arrive early—doors open at 6 p.m. Reserved tables are available—contact info@culpeperhastalent.com.
Tickets at the door will be $20 for adults and $10 for children. But until Friday at midnight, folks can purchase tickets at CulpeperHasTalent.com for “name your own price,” meaning they can pay whatever donation they would like to make.
