Ulysses S. Grant is returning to Culpeper County, 155 years after he set off from the Virginia locale to launch the Overland Campaign and begin the end of the American Civil War.
The Union commander will take up residence at the Burgandine House on Main Street for three days, but his army’s occupation will limited to that ground.
Grant will be brought back to life by Brian Withrow, a retired member of the U.S. military who lives in Stafford County and has been portraying the general since 2014.
“I was initially skeptical about being able to do it, but here I am, still doing it years later and being praised for the portrayal,” Withrow said. “That I’ve been blessed with this opportunity to portray Gen. Grant is an unexpected and extraordinary honor.”
He has been re-enacting for nearly 20 years, but said he never imagined he’d depict a notable historic person. It happened by accident.
After Withrow retired from active duty, he let his hair grow, and then portrayed a Civil War colonel when Stafford opened its Civil War Park. Noting his facial resemblance to the midwesterner, many people asked if he was Gen. Grant. And that was that.
Withrow will have lots of company for this Overland Campaign 155th anniversary event.
Presenters will come from all over to portray other notable figures such as Secretary of War Edwin Stanton; Maj. Gen. George G. Meade, commander of the Union’s Army of the Potomac; Maj. Gen. Philip Sheridan, cavalry commander of the Army of Potomac; Brig. Gen. Rufus Ingalls, the U.S. Army’s quartermaster general; Col. George Sharpe, director of the newly created Bureau of Military Information; Lt. Col Horace Porter, an aide to Grant who witnessed Confederate commander Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House in April 1865; as well as a civilian embalming surgeon, a staff officer and a civilian woman.
The Burgandine House will host this weekend’s living-history event marking the 155th anniversary of the Union occupation of the area. It will be free to all, though donations are greatly appreciated.
The event will include games, cooking demonstrations, an escape attempt by Confederate prisoners, and a portrayal of Mrs. Allen’s house under Union occupation. A quilt depicting the Underground Railroad and formerly enslaved people’s journey to freedom will be displayed.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, a plaque will be unveiled, recognizing that the 18th-century house has been included on the National Register of Historic Places.
The event happens from 10 a.m. to dark on Friday, 9 a.m. to dark Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more, call 540/718-4941 or visit civilwaria.org and The Civil War Impressionist Association.