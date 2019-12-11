It’s that time of year!
Area orchestras and chorales are hosting annual concerts to celebrate the holiday season. Join dozens of musicians and vocalists as they perform traditional holiday classics, as well as selections with a modern twist.
Rappahannock POPS Orchestra
The Rappahannock POPS Orchestra is set for its annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at James Monroe High School.
The organization, in addition to putting together its yearly selection of holiday festivities, is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Joining the festivities will be members of the Stafford Regional Choral Society and soprano Christine Bartholomew.
The selections range from festive to funny. Bartholomew is expected to sing “12 Days After Christmas,” a playful take on the “12 Days of Christmas” song.
Rappahannock POPS director Jim Ford said audience members can expect “lots of great traditional Christmas music, some with a twist.”
The concert will be family-oriented, with youth having the opportunity to meet characters from Disney’s “Frozen,” including Anna and Elsa.
Ford teased a surprise celebrity guest set to make an appearance at the concert.
He said the musicians’ enthusiasm and passion for their craft make the show worthwhile, and create an environment where people young and old feel drawn to the holiday magic.
“The musicians are wonderful,” Ford said.
There are also opportunities for people to donate funds for tickets so underprivileged individuals can attend the concert.
“We always do something you’ll never forget,” Ford said.
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg
The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg will blend a variety of holiday selections for its two upcoming concerts, scheduled for Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church.
The 32-member chorale will be joined by a brass quintet, percussionists and organ.
“Our featured piece for the concert is Randol Alan Bass’ ‘Gloria,’ which calls for the choir, brass, percussion and organ,” chorale director Bryan Stenson said. “It is a work full of variety, ranging from smooth legato textures to full on brass fanfares. The music matches the celebratory nature of the text. In addition to ‘Gloria,’ we are also looking forward to presenting selections from Benjamin Britten’s ‘Ceremony of Carols,’ ‘Glow’ by Eric Whitacre, the Nigerian carol ‘Betelehemu,’ Handel’s ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and holiday favorites such as ‘Jingle Bells’ and the ‘Christmas Song.’”
Stenson said the main goal of the concert is for the audience to feel part of the concert and community.
“Many of our songs in the program are about joy, thanksgiving and generosity. We hope that through music we can inspire a kinder and more giving world,” Stenson said. “Music is a great reminder of the good things in our life, and there’s no better way to experience it than watching a bunch of community members getting together and volunteering their time to make music together.”
The Spotsylvanians
The Spotsylvanians are poised to bring two fun and welcoming holiday concerts to individuals and families alike.
The choir’s annual holiday concerts are set for Saturday and Sunday at Freedom Middle School.
Spotsylvanians Vice President Kathie Goc said the Spotsylvanians has had a presence in the area since 2002. The Spotyslvanians has 44 members.
“Those who come to our concerts usually enjoy them immensely,” Goc said. “It’s a growing community.”
“Music has so many benefits for young and old,” she said.
The holiday music Spotsylvanian members perform have a jazzy bent. The presence of saxophone, trumpets, bass, percussion and flutes at the holiday concert will add to the atmosphere.
Selections will range from sacred to secular. Among the works that will be performed are “Joy to the World,” “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
Children can expect a few surprise guests during the concert.
The free concerts are a gift to the community courtesy of The Spotsylvanians.
The choir, in addition, perform at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and Merchants Square in the Spotsylvania Courthouse area.
“Audience members sing along with the carols,” Goc said. “It’s always a fun time.”
