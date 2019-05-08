Make way for Mowgli and friends as Stage Door Youth presents the heartwarming story of “The Jungle Book” this weekend.
The action-packed adventure, adapted from the classic works of English author Rudyard Kipling, follows the journey of a precocious boy who grows up in the animal kingdom, thinking he’s as fierce a wolf as any of the members of his pack. He eventually becomes torn between two worlds, when he learns he’s really a human.
“I wanted to pick a show that was suitable as a youth production, but one which also had important messages for the youth,” according to artistic director Amy Beach. “ ‘Jungle Book’ is about finding the courage within yourself when faced with adversity, and Mowgli is faced with many difficult decisions at such a young age. He finds the courage and strength within himself to overcome his fears, and in turn finds confidence to overcome anything he may face in the future.”
There will be two casts presenting “The Jungle Book”: The Jungle Cast and The Tribal Cast. Each cast will perform two shows each.
“In total, we have around 34 children and teenagers who are cast in ‘The Jungle Book,’ ranging from 7-19. Originally, the script only called for 18 roles, but I wanted to include as many children as possible so I decided to have two separate casts,” she said. “We were incredibly lucky to find so much talent within the youth community. They all have worked very hard, and they are ready to put on a great show!”
Performances begin at 7 p.m. Friday (sold out), 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. The theater is located at 810 Caroline St., on the third floor.
Admission is $9 for children/students and $13 for adults. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stagedoorproductions.org.