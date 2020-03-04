For more than 10 years, Jon Wiley has been known in Fredericksburg as a first-rate musician and singer. As a member of the D.C. area band Melodime, he toured the country and solidified his credentials as an able guitarist. Wiley has demonstrated his versatility at local venues, where he has played jazz, rock, country and bluegrass. Now, Wiley is expanding his musical accomplishments, leading a new band and playing his own songs for the first time.
“For the last decade I’ve been a guitar player for a living,” said Wiley. “But what got me into music as a kid was I wanted to write songs. I stopped writing songs because of something about the switch to becoming a full-time musician. I psyched myself into thinking you’re either a songwriter or you’re a guitar player. Pick a lane. In retrospect, that was stupid because I lost a 10-year period of honing a craft.”
Wiley began recording his own songs over a year ago in his apartment. Being a multi-instrumentalist allowed him to record guitar, keyboards and bass to accompany his voice. The initial tracks were made with a drum machine. As the home recordings began to take shape, he realized he wanted to add real drums, so he turned to his friend and owner of Bang Music, Joe Kane.
“I’m so [obsessive] that I would tinker with each demo over and over until they sounded really good,” said Wiley “Now, I have a full-length record that’s being mixed right now.”
Wiley’s music draws on his primary influences: classic rock with an emphasis on songwriting. His heroes are Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty, which can be heard in his music. His song “Just Another Heartbreak” sounds like Springsteen circa the “Born to Run” album.
“Springsteen could write ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad.’ He could also write ‘Sherry Darling,’ ” said Wiley. “He wasn’t afraid to say something meaningful and have fun in the same breath.”
Another aspect of Springsteen’s music that Wiley appreciates is the intricate arrangements that go beyond the basic three-chord rock songs. Wiley likes to incorporate his considerable skills, creating songs with nuanced rhythm and harmonic changes.
“I never understood why so many times it had to be lyrically interesting or musically interesting,” said Wiley. “Why can’t we say something meaningful and have both? I like words, I like storytelling, but I’m not afraid of an odd time signature now and again if it suits the story. I’m not afraid of a key change if it doesn’t sound like something just thrown in to make it complicated. I like musicality if it serves the purpose of taking the character in the story somewhere.”
Rock ’n’ roll is primarily a live medium, so Wiley put together a band so he could perform his new songs in front of audiences. Because of the type of music he was writing and his perfectionist nature, he had to choose musicians who could handle the demands of playing his new songs. Fortunately, Wiley was able to assemble some of Fredericksburg’s finest players: Eddie Dickerson on fiddle and guitar; Thomas Johnson on keyboards; Joanna Smith on bass; and Piper Barbre on drums. He has dubbed his group Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir.
“I put together this unit—God bless Keller Williams, but I can’t play all the instruments myself,” said Wiley.
Wiley wants to keep the band together to perform his new songs. Already, the other members of the group have tweaked the arrangements from his demo recordings.
“Everybody had a hand: This is how you recorded this in Garage Band at 2 in the morning, but let’s make this different,” said Wiley. “We’ll also do a couple of covers. We love arranging songs. My favorite songs are covers where I don’t realize it’s a cover until we’re a couple of minutes into it. This five-piece is strong, and it’s only going to get stronger. It’s been really fun to have a project that started in complete isolation become more and more collaborative as time went on. It’s just great making good music with my buddies.”
