Name: Gerry Daniel Kruger
Website: krugerpond.weebly.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I grew up in Spotsylvania County and attended Chancellor Elementary, Spotsylvania High and Salem Baptist Church. After teaching sixth graders and seventh graders at Chancellor Elementary for one year, I married Fred Kruger and moved to Chesterfield County. We moved to Charlottesville in 1979. My brother, Bob Daniel, and just about all of my relatives still live in Fredericksburg, so I visit there frequently. We’re a close-knit family. Each time I’m with them, I’m amazed at how much we all truly care about each other.Recently, I had a book signing at Salem Baptist Church because my new book is primarily about my dad, and he was a dedicated member there for more than 75 years.
I was inspired to write a book because: In 2014, my father fell on ice at age 94 and fractured his hip. After that, he was not able to care for my mother, who was incapacitated by a brain tumor, so my brother and I decided to move them to an assisted living facility. My father was not happy about being robbed of the independence he had enjoyed, so I promised him that I would drive from Charlottesville to Fredericksburg once a week to visit. In 2016, my mother passed away at 95, and my father began to tell me more about his life and career than he ever had before. One day, I asked, “How would you like me to write a book and include all the stories you’ve been telling me?” He enthusiastically agreed. Every week, I interviewed him, taking notes on my iPad. The next week I’d bring him a chapter to read. Most of the time, he found something wrong with what I’d written. Sometimes we argued. But we were both completely and exhaustively engaged. I think this project was the most satisfying and important venture of my life. He died in 2018 at 98, about two weeks after I read him the final chapter of the book. It was as if he willed himself to live long enough to finish our book.
Favorite time/place to write: I’m an early morning person. I often wake up early and reach for the iPad. It’s as if the seed of an idea was planted before I fell asleep, and I awaken with an impulse to reap the harvest. The words just spill out.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I’ve been told that my books make people feel good. My first book, “On Kruger Pond: Charlie’s Story,” was a collection of essays about a flightless Canada goose that walked to my pond and stayed with me for nine years. I had read most of the essays on a National Public Radio station before publishing them. I believe we are happiest when we try to make life better for others. Whether it’s giving Canada geese corn, or tipping a waitress or hotel maid, visiting a sick or troubled friend, smiling at a stranger who seems unhappy, or writing words of encouragement on a student’s paper, I enjoy making someone else’s day better.I try to be positive and look for the best in people. I hope my writing reflects a positive outlook and helps someone else.
Future plans as an author: I hope to publish more essays about Charlie’s descendants, who still visit me. There are now four generations. I still recognize them and call many of them by name. More importantly, they still spark ideas for essays.I also hope to record them for the blind.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Belonging to two writing groups has been invaluable to me. A pair of “fresh eyes” lets me know whether my writing actually says what I want it to say. My fellow writers also inspire me to plod on, even if I believe a piece is hopeless. I’m sure I wouldn’t have published two books without the support of Ivy Writers and Blue Ridge Writers critique groups.
About my work
Book title: “Two of Us: A Father–Daughter Memoir”
Plot summary: “Two of Us” is based on visits and conversations with my father. He overcame obstacles—the Great Depression, World War II and fierce opposition to his ideals—to become an effective union leader.
Printing platform: KDP/Amazon.com
Publication date: May 9, 2019
Genre: Memoir
Who should read my book? My father believed that he could overcome adversity and find success in spite of setbacks during the Great Depression and World War II. People who could use some inspiration to stay positive and have confidence could benefit from finding out how my dad found the courage and determination to accomplish his goals. Although the number of folks who remember those eras is dwindling, there are still people who would enjoy reminiscing about those days. I sold a book to a man who was going to give it to his parents, who were celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary!
You can buy my books at: amazon.com/author/krugerpondgeese
or from my publicist, Wayne Drumheller, at 336/266-6461 or rockfishrivervalleywriters@gmail.com.
Book signing: Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road
