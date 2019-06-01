Name: Tee Marie Hanible
Website: teehanible.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: Retired from Quantico Marine Corps Base and now resident of Lee’s Parke
I was inspired to write a book because: After filming and becoming a co-star of the show “American Grit,” I was inspired to tell the story of my rocky upbringing and life journey to help uplift and inspire others.
Favorite time/place to write: At home, late at night when the house is quiet. It’s my Zen moment.
Future plans as an author: Always looking forward to writing my book and perhaps taking “The Warrior Code” to television ... you never know.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: That writing is therapeutic, especially when telling your story. It’s one of the best counseling sessions you will ever have. This process opens old wounds, yes, but it also releases those chains that bind you to past pain and hurts that need to be dealt with.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Take your time in this process and make sure it’s written in a way that makes you the writer happy.
About my work
Book title: “The Warrior Code: 11 Principles to Unleash the Badass Inside of You”
Short plot summary: In “The Warrior Code,” entrepreneur, philanthropist, reality star and retired Gunnery Sgt. Tee Marie Hanible reveals the story of how she became a warrior ... and how you can do it, too, with 11 principles to awaken your inner badass and thrive in the face of adversity.
Publisher: St. Martin’s Press
Publication date: Feb. 5, 2019
Genre: Advice/memoir
Who should read my book? Everyone! From the teen dealing with insecurities and trying to fit in, to the man wanting to pick up leadership techniques for his corporate job, to the woman who has always been told she should set her sights lower. This book has something for everyone!
You can buy my book: Wherever books are sold, in stores or online.