Name: Tony Houck
Website: tonyhouck.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I attended Mary Washington College, which is now the University of Mary Washington; I (and my wife and son) have lived in Fredericksburg since 2016; my wife is an Early Childhood Special Education teacher with Stafford County Public Schools.
I was inspired to write a book because: I began writing 20 years ago, and when I did, I had only one goal in mind: to write something I wanted to read. I never intended to write for anyone else, and I wrote about what I knew, including obsessive-compulsive disorder (from which I have suffered my entire life) and the Spanish language (having lived in Spain after graduating from high school). My first novel grew out of a personal challenge to see if I could write something someone else wanted to read. Having achieved that goal (fingers crossed), what keeps me motivated is trying to repeat my success while growing as a writer.
Favorite time/place to write: I am a night owl whose creativity waxes as daylight wanes. I rarely write during the day, but instead use that time for research and brainstorming. I also edit as I write, and most—if not all—of the sentences in my novel were rewritten in excess of 100 times before anyone else ever set eyes on my manuscript. And as someone for whom writing well is exceedingly difficult and unnatural, I must exercise my writing muscles every day. Easier to stay in the groove than get in one.
Future plans as an author: I am working on two other novels, and own and operate the blog Unsalted Gems, which focuses on travel, Spanish language and culture, crazy families, writing and getting published, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: The publishing world owes you nothing, and your manuscript, whether solicited or unsolicited, is only your baby. Agents and publishers are overwhelmed by the heaps of manuscripts they receive (on a daily/weekly/monthly basis), and they are often looking for any reason to reject you. Book publishing is a business, and a book—like a new burger at McDonald’s—is a product created and submitted for public consumption. No matter how brilliant or creative or famous the chef is, there’s no guarantee that the consumer will eat the sandwich.
My advice for those trying to write a book: If writing is your hobby or emotional therapy, beware of turning your avocation into your vocation.
Hire a professional editor. And if you’re pleasantly or smugly surprised by the small number of edits he or she suggests, consider hiring a different editor.
Be genuine, emotional, and fearless. Fight the urge or need to be someone else. Find your own voice.
Don’t submit anything, even a query, until it’s perfect.
Draw from your personal experiences, changing the names of persons and places as necessary. If the folks in your life are offended, they can write their own books.
Don’t fall in love with a sentence, and never ever marry one. Cast aside any and everything that isn’t working and don’t consider the time you spent as “wasted.” Time is never wasted if you learn something along the way.
Book titles: The novel “The Precariousness of Done” and the award-winning short story “Lefty and the Empty Bucket of Fries,” published in the anthology “Beach Life.”
Short plot summary: Meet Ethan, a bright yet painfully shy former exchange student to Spain. He has returned to Las Rozas during the town’s annual fiestas—complete with carnival, bullfights, street vendors and pickpockets. Ethan’s “Spanish family” welcomes him into their home despite having their own problems, and he becomes inextricably involved in the personal affairs of two sisters.
Next, meet Thomas, another American living in Spain, whose obsessive–compulsive disorder wreaks havoc on his daily life and keeps him from connecting with his family, and, even worse, being with the woman he adores.
Full of Spanish zest, layers of love, and the nuances of mental disorders, this smart and sexy book is sure to evoke joy and sorrow. Find out how these men’s lives mysteriously intertwine in this wonderful novel about culture, family, and the precariousness of “done.”
Publisher: Brandylane Publishers
Publication date: Feb. 15, 2019
Genre: Literary fiction, psychological fiction
Who should read my book(s)? Anyone who enjoys getting lost in a good book. Anyone whose life has been touched by a mental disorder, especially OCD. Anyone who is interested in human nature, self-reflection and travel to foreign places.
You can buy my book: At Amazon and Barnes & Noble