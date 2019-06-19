“ALADDIN” (PG) 2.75 STARS
Though this lacks the sparkle and wonder of the animated version, there’s enough spectacle, action and Will Smith to make this live-action take on the Disney animated classic a fun romp. Rated PG for some action/peril. 128 min. [MC, RF]
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [RF]
“DARK PHOENIX” (PG-13) 1.25 STARS
The latest chapter of the X-Men series starts out dull and somehow manages to get worse, all as it’s trying to share the hard-life moments that have made Jean Grey/Phoenix (Sophie Turner) the person and superhero that she is. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action including some gunplay, disturbing images, and brief strong language. 114 min. [PV, RF]
“GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS” (PG-13) 1.75 STARS
While this generates some interesting moments and has the sweet Millie Bobby Brown (of “Stranger Things” fame), it can’t transcend its crazy mishmash of a story and schlocky special effects. Rated PG-13 for sequences of monster violence and destruction, some language. 132 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3— PARABELLUM” (R) 2.25 STARS
Keanu Reeves has created a character that you can’t help but pull for as asassassins comes after him, But all the killing—shootings, maimings, torture, pain, stabbings, slashings and neck-snappings—gets hard to watch. Rated R for pervasive strong violence, and some language. 131 min. [MC, RF]
“ROCKETMAN” (R) 3 STARS
By blending Elton John’s music creatively into his life story—and adding some mind-blowing choreography—this biopic is surprisingly engaging and heartfelt. Rated R for language throughout, drug use and sexual content. 121 min. [RF]
“THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
Sharing the secret life of pets is less funny this time out, but there are still enough silly moments to make kids and even some parents laugh here. Rated PG for some action and rude humor. 86 min. [MC, PV, RF]