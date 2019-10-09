Sturgill Simpson has been one of the brightest lights in country music over the last five years, bringing some much-needed grit and insight to the pop-dominated genre.
His first two albums were outwardly twangy affairs flavored with a hint of psychedelia. His third was a turn toward rock, with an aching, David Bowie vibe and a Nirvana cover. But his latest album, “Sound & Fury,” is a cannonball into the deep end, complete with explosive electric guitars, disco beats and an accompanying anime movie on Netflix.
The new album doesn’t show off Simpson’s considerable lyric-writing chops, but it crackles with angry intensity, and proves he can be as moving with music as he is with words. There are snatches of The Bee Gees, Odd Future, the “Miami Vice” theme and Merle Haggard. It’s an aggressive collage that threatens to go off the rails at any moment, and I can’t stop listening to it.
Is it country? Is Johnny Cash kicking out the footlights of the Ryman stage country? It’s sure as hell more country than anything you’ll hear on the radio, but good luck convincing Luke Bryan fans.
Then again, the weirdness of “Sound & Fury” appeals to me, and country music is nothing but weird these days. The top of the country chart is home to Lil Nas X, Blanco Brown, Justin Bieber and a DJ who wears a giant marshmallow on his head. His name is Marshmello. I’m sure Grandpa Jones is looking down from heaven, pickin’ and grinnin’.
“Sound & Fury” is validation of my own turn toward some unexpected new music. A friend took me to see King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, a disconcertingly prolific Australian rock band that never sticks to a single genre for more than a few minutes. The band’s latest album is a playful, if reverent, foray into thrash metal, and the crowd at the 9:30 Club met the music with one of the friendliest mosh pits I’ve ever seen.
It’s weird music, but refreshingly so. King Gizzard is a band that isn’t tied to a particular genre, and its eclectic sound has been embraced by devoted fans.
King Gizzard led me down a rabbit hole of Aussie rock, where it seems roots planted by the likes of AC/DC and Midnight Oil have blossomed into something wonderfully alien. It’s a kind of far-West Coast psychedelic sound that pays homage to heavy metal without being too self-serious.
One of those bands, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, happened to play in D.C. last week, so I checked it out based on nothing more than a few listens on Spotify. It had been a long time since I saw a new band on a whim, but I should do it more often. It was great, and I had a blast.
There was a time when I might have said Australian stoner metal wasn’t my jam. What an ignorant thing to say. Judging by the country charts, it seems a lot of us are more musically flexible than we’ve been programmed to believe. Take a hint from bands that ignore genre boundaries, and expand your horizons.
I’m with Sturgill. We’ll be over here, enjoying this strange new musical world where everything goes.
