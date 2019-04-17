Some songs let you know you’re in good hands. There are moments in music when something special happens, when brilliance becomes palpable. Moments when an artist does something so emotionally or structurally brilliant that the song transcends mere entertainment. Whether they reveal unfathomable depths or convey truth with stunning clarity, some songs stand as a paean to human capability.
It’s fairly safe to assume every member of The Beatles was—or is—a musical genius, and that “The White Album” is a work of tremendous musical virtue. But one song on that album stands out as a transcendent composition. “Long, Long, Long” is a sublime confrontation between love and pain, woven into an ambitious sonic experiment that still sounds progressive.
It’s a George Harrison song, and it shows him to be capable of reaching an unrivaled place of empathy and understanding in music. Not only does he meet his potential as a songwriter, he shatters expectations by humbly and honestly commenting on the human condition. You get the feeling Harrison knows something we don’t.
There is a difference between consistent competence and transcendence. Snoop Dogg is uniformly excellent on everything he does. When Snoop is on the track, you can expect good things, which is a type of genius that should be celebrated. But he’s not offering the insights of a metaphysical poet. I’m talking about something greater than craftsmanship, something akin to emotional understanding—a moment when a musician finds a higher calling and refocuses the lens you use to see the world.
It’s a rare moment, and transcendent songs are often overlooked. “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” by Outkast is an album saturated with emotional honesty, but the song that sets the pace is Big Boi’s “Unhappy,” a track about the pain involved in searching for true happiness. “I Am I Be” by De La Soul is a lyrical history lesson of what it means to struggle in America. “The Curse” by Josh Ritter is a masters-level archaeological treatise on the nature of love. “After the Fire Is Gone” by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty is one of dozens of examples of Lynn speaking her transcendent truth about relationships in music.
There are artists who live in a state of near-constant musical transcendence: Stevie Wonder, Radiohead, Kate Bush and John Coltrane come to mind.
There are also lots of artists who never come close to musical transcendence, and plenty don’t even try. Most Top 40 pop songs may lack that particular virtue, but there are other values to consider, and good reasons why a mindless banger might be exactly what you need.
But there are moments, and each of us experiences them differently, when an artist reaches into the depths of your soul and wraps their softly vibrating hands around your lovely insecurities to cradle them in understanding.
If it sounds religious, it is. A transcendent song offers respite, guidance, reassurance and hope. It may inspire devotion in a particular artist, but it can also recharge your faith in humanity, shining as an example of what is possible.
There is greatness beyond greatness, and it happens here on earth. You know it when you hear it. Listen closely. You’re in good hands.