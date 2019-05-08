Ted Williams claimed he could see individual seams on a baseball as it approached the plate, even if it was going 100 mph. It doesn’t completely explain his hitting prowess, but it’s fun to think he had a Superman-esque power the rest of mankind lacked.
I’m not willing to go that far. I can’t talk to fish or remember where I parked my invisible jet, but I have been seeing a lot of seams lately. Maybe it’s a curse that comes with years of editing stories. Maybe I’m just getting grumpy in my old age—the only other thing I might have in common with Ted Williams.
The major culprit here is the television show “Game of Thrones,” which I continue to watch as an exercise of self-flagellation. I’ve long been flummoxed by the show’s popularity, as I’ve failed to discern the value of any of the plot lines or dialogue. From my vantage point, I see nothing but the struggle of a storyteller making decisions and grasping for reasons later. Or maybe I’m just grumpy. Hey, I liked “Avengers: Endgame,” and that had a Swiss-cheese, time-travel plot.
People who have known me for any length of time would not be surprised by my hatred of “Game of Thrones.” I’ve proudly, if not consistently, cultivated a reputation as a contrarian, or as a college friend once said: “Of course Jonas doesn’t like it. It’s popular.”
In my defense, that was said during the Spice Girls era, and maybe 20-year-old me was too wrapped up in deciphering daffy Phish lyrics to recognize the joy to be found in a girl-power anthem. Now that I have a daughter and some perspective, I will happily admit that “Wannabe” is a jam. I mean, it’s fine.
A similar thing happened with a book recommended by a friend. I rarely give up midway through a novel, but this particular book—it won prestigious prizes and had all the right blurbs from all the right people on the cover—had me questioning the author’s intent after 200 pages. In retrospect, it seems the author had a good idea that lasted about 100 pages. Then the story just fell apart, and I could see it happening. It was all fraying seams. With 300 pages left, I stopped reading.
Sometimes seams are a wonderful thing. A song that’s rough around the edges can be perfect. I’d rather listen to Robert Johnson than Styx, and sometimes a few “mistakes” here and there can make a work of art even more compelling.
At best, the role of the critic is to study the seams, to tug on the threads that hold everything together and see how strong they are. Maybe I can do that, and maybe I can’t, but I like to think I try, and I can sometimes see things other people might overlook. It’s not a superpower, but it’s something.
The point of Ted Williams is not that he had better vision than anyone else. The point of Ted Williams is he paid attention to details. Williams wanted to be a perfect hitter. He saw the seams of his own abilities and was always trying to tighten them. He worked hard to get it right, knowing he could never get it right all the time.
If you’re looking for greatness, focusing on the seams is a good place to start. They can tell you a lot about the person putting it all together.