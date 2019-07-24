Just over 10 years ago, three friends were sitting in the Kenmore Inn pub when they came up with a great idea for a new local band. They figured Fredericksburg needed a New Orleans-style brass band. Lars Holmstrom could handle the trumpet, Chris Park could play drums and Seth Casana could play the tuba.
“It could have gone nowhere, because I didn’t have a tuba and we were only three people,” said Casana. “It’s not like tubas had gotten any cheaper. Even used ones on eBay that were all beat up were still 100s of dollars, then it’s going to cost another two to three hundred bucks to ship it here.”
Shortly after that meeting, Casana’s brother emailed him with the news that their alma mater, Lake Braddock High School in Fairfax County, was giving away all its old marching band uniforms. Casana got in touch with the band mom who was storing the uniforms, drove up to Fairfax and loaded 150 uniforms in his minivan. That same weekend, he met his old band director for lunch and asked if there were any spare tubas available for sale.
“He takes me back to the band room and digs through the back, then pulls out their worst one, which was not bad at all,” said Casana.”It’s the same one that I’m still playing today. He said, ‘Here’s one of the practice things we use for band camps that nobody’s playing right now. I can’t technically sell it to you because it’s state property. But what I can do is decide to decommission it, then you can have it. Then whenever it’s convenient for you, write a check for the band boosters for 50 or a 100 bucks.’ So for $100 I got the tuba and 150 marching band uniforms.”
Armed with a tuba and uniforms, Casana returned to his friends and began planning the band that would become Elby Brass. This month marks the 10th anniversary of their first gig in 2009, and to celebrate they are throwing a block party with Sammy T’s restaurant.
Elby Brass began with 12 members, and over the years the group size has swelled to as many as 15. At first, they were just happy to recruit people who knew how to play brass instruments.
“For a long time, being part of Elby Brass didn’t necessarily mean you were primarily a brass player,” said Casana. “Musicians were people who might feel more comfortable on the guitar, but also play a saxophone or something. They could be in the band.”
Having such a large group proved hard to manage. Sometimes band members would miss gigs, figuring there would be plenty of people to pick up the slack, which made booking performances difficult. The band became more refined over the years. The size of the group has been reduced to eight committed musicians who are more proficient at their instruments.
The evolution in the Elby Brass sound can be heard on their two album releases. The first record, “Real Sound,” was released in 2010, a year after the group was started. It has a loose and free sound. The second album, “Elby Brass Is DTF,” was released in 2013 and is more arranged and closer to the band’s current sound. It includes two of the band’s best-loved covers, the folk classic “If I Had A Hammer” and Jay-Z’s “99 Problems,” which gives you a good idea of the wide range of styles the band draws on for inspiration. The band has focused on original songs since then and released a 12-inch single of “Turbo Vespa” and “Like We’re Gonna Do It.” Those songs explore other styles like jazz and Afrobeat.
Part of the plan for the 10th anniversary show is to invite all the people who have played in Elby Brass. Compiling that list proved to be a challenge.
“I had to figure out how to remember who had been in the band,” said Casana. “It’s like three dozen, close to 40. This is everyone from me, who’s been in the whole time, to people who maybe sat in for one or two shows. I was the guy sending out the show notes every time we had a gig, so I went through my old emails and looked at all the email addresses who I was emailing. Some of them are coming. A lot of people are off in other parts of the country. But a lot of people have written in saying, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe it’s been 10 years.’ ”