A pair of bluegrass legends will play a couple of sold-out shows this weekend in an intimate, historic venue in old town Culpeper.
Grammy-nominated Seldom Scene is up first, performing a collection of hits spanning nearly five decades at 7:30 p.m. this Friday in the basement at Grass Rootes restaurant, 195 E. Davis St. Then on Saturday, same time and place, Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys will perform from a timeless repertoire reaching back nearly 75 years.
Producer/promoter J. Tayloe Emery, a former creative director for U2’s Bono, and his childhood friend Andrew Ferlazzo, owner of Grass Rootes, collaborated to present the two nights of bluegrass in the circa-1850 building used as a prison during the Civil War.
“It’s pretty cool for Culpeper,” said Ferlazzo. “The acoustics down there are beyond amazing,” he added of the rustic cellar with its exposed wood beams, bricked walls and fireplace. “Because of the low ceilings and the beams and the bricks, it’s just beautiful.”
A longtime restauranteur and Culpeper native, Ferlazzo regularly hosts live local music acts upstairs.
“But to bring in the big boys and do it correctly is a dream come true,” he said. “I’m a big live music fan, but I can’t get out of here,” Ferlazzo said of long hours in the restaurant, “so I bring it here.”
Emery and Ferlazzo met as children at Nature Camp in Vesuvius, Virginia and formed a lifelong bond.
“There were three of us and we started a gang called, ‘The Moles,’ and we still get together all the time,” Ferlazzo said.
Emery, owner of historic Mount Airy near Warsaw, said the Grass Rootes basement venue is amazing.
“My plan is to get a yule log burning, decorate it for Christmas and have these really small listening parties with these bands that most people see at a festival with a thousand or more people,” he said.
An audience of 100 people will attend each of this weekend’s shows for which tickets sold out in days.
“This is an opportunity for people to get up close with bluegrass at listening-room experience,” said Emery, founder of Diomed Presents, a boutique entertainment, experience and event company. “The demand is definitely there.”
Lonesome River Band will play Grass Rootes on Jan. 31—tickets are available at diomedpresents.com.
As for Seldom Scene, whose founding member, the late John Starling, called Fredericksburg home, the band may have invented bluegrass, Emery said, commenting on their distinction as “progressive bluegrass” artists.
“They don’t always play the traditional standards. They will throw in a Grateful Dead song or a modern song and turn it into bluegrass,” he said. “It’s different from your old time standard bluegrass.”
As for Ralph Stanley II, he is carrying on the old-time tradition started by his late father, Dr. Ralph Stanley, with whom he earned a Grammy Award. Natives of Southwest Virginia, the Stanley family has been making music for nearly 75 years, said Emery.
The Clinch Mountain Boys are currently touring in support of a new album, “Lord Help Me Find The Way.” Ralph Stanley II performs lead vocals and plays guitar with the band that includes fiddle, mandolin, banjo and upright bass.
Ferlazzo promised a night to remember.
“It’s a pretty intimate venue, an on-top-of-the-artist show where you can see these guys in a place like no other,” he said.
