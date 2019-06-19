“ANNA” (R)
Beneath a young woman’s beauty lies a secret that will unleash her strength and skill to become one of the world’s most feared government assassins. With Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans. Rated R for strong violence, language, and some sexual content. 118 min. [MC, RF]
“CHILD’S PLAY” (R)
A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. With Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Gabriel Bateman. Rated R for bloody horror violence, and language throughout. 90 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“TOY STORY 4” (G)
When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. With the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele. Rated G. 100 min. [MC, PV]
—Rob Hedelt