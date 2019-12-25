With the holidays coming to a close and 2019 winding down, it’s time to start making plans on how to end the decade. Thankfully, there’s plenty to do in the Fredericksburg area, no matter how you want to ring in the New Year.
For those looking to party, there’s opportunities all around town, from black-tie affairs to free events. The Fredericksburg Hospitality House & Shannon’s Bar & Grille are throwing their New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, complete with champagne toast at midnight and music by NuCorp. Single and couples packages are available and blue attire is encouraged. At the 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company, their New Year’s Eve Party is a cocktail-styled event with dancing, with music provided by DJ Cathy and private access to the brewery. The Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble is also throwing their Eccentricity Ball, which will feature DJs, food and a costume contest. Proceeds from the event will go toward the ensemble’s 2020 season.
If you’re looking for a night of music on New Year’s Eve, there’s plenty of types to check out, with live music and DJs playing all around town. The Colonial Tavern will be featuring the acid-rock music of The Brokedown Boys, including dinner and drink specials and a midnight champagne toast. At Potomac Point Vineyard & Winery, Dueling Pianos Entertainment will perform based completely on audience requests. Their black-tie event comes with a sparkling wine toast and select wines included with the ticket price. Hard Times Cafe at Four Mile Fork will also have their Hard Times Speak Easy NYE 2020, presenting DJ Kasper & DJ CYD. For some great free music, St. George’s Episcopal Church will host the St. George’s Jazz Ensemble, who will be performing jazz and funk arrangements. Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the Notre Dame Parish and School in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. All proceeds will supply the school with clothing, food, supplies and medical care.
For an evening of unique fun to bring in 2020, Fredericksburg has you covered. The Courtyard Marriott will have a night of laughter with comedian, Emmy winner and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” writer Jeff Maurer. For those looking for an evening with the entire family, Fun Land will have DJs, face painting, over $1,000 in Play Cards given away in prizes and a special early New Year countdown for kids at 9 p.m., complete with balloon drop.
With all the events happening in the area, there’s no reason to stay home and watch the ball drop. Whether you want to dance, drink, check out some great music or just have fun with loved ones, the Fredericksburg area has something for everyone this New Year’s Eve.
