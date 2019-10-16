The Culpeper County Library and the North Shore Theatre Group are offering a unique way to experience Mary Shelley’s classic “Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus,” just in time for Halloween.
Jumping off the pages onto the stage, the groundbreaking novel’s words and actions will be performed as a one-man show.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the library. The event is free and open to the public. However, the show is not recommended for children under age 12.
North Shore Theatre Group’s Greg Oliver Bodine performed a solo show—“Poe Times Two,” adapted from Edgar Allan Poe’s short stories “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Black Cat”—for the library last October. Because it was such a success, Andrew DeNicola, Culpeper County Library’s adult services & outreach coordinator, said the library and theater group are collaborating a second time.
“Frankenstein,” directed by DeLisa M. White and starring Bodine, will use more interpretive, adaptive means of telling the story, DeNicola said.
Bodine will give monologues from the characters’ perspectives, using strong emotion and facial expressions to convey the action of the story.
There will also be minimal props and lighting that emphasize Bodine’s expressions and actions. However, it will be Bodine’s actions and words that will bring the show to life.
Bodine, in a statement, set the scene for the play and described his excitement for the performance.
“I’m really looking forward to returning to Culpeper County Library this year to perform ‘FRANKENSTEIN; or, The Modern Prometheus’—my one-man play faithfully adapted from Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel of Gothic horror,” the New York-based actor said. “For those familiar with the novel, I play sea captain, Robert Walton, to whom Victor Frankenstein, upon being rescued by Walton’s ship from the icy waters near the North Pole, tells his story of a gigantic creature he had created from human body parts. Without giving too much away, I think the show will be a real treat for Frankenstein enthusiasts and fans of mystery and horror!”
Experiencing Shelley’s “Frankenstein” through this platform, DeNicola said, can give readers and viewers a fuller, richer picture of the characters and their emotions than what may be experienced just through reading its pages.
In addition to giving people a new way to celebrate Halloween, DeNicola said the Culpeper County Library holds numerous events to bring literature and art to life.
“The library is no longer considered to be a place for just books,” DeNicola said. “We want to be able to show what the library has to offer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.