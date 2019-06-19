Imagine a scenario where people 2,000 years from now would be able to glimpse into our daily life today—not through some technological device but by viewing, with the naked eye, objects that have been preserved in pristine condition. That is, in essence, the view of an ancient Roman culture that families will experience when they visit the current exhibit of “Pompeii: The Immortal City” at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.
“Most people have heard about Pompeii, and they are pretty sure that it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption. But that’s about where most people’s knowledge about Pompeii ends, so that opens the door for us to tell all kinds of interesting and unexpected stories about the city, its inhabitants, and their technical expertise and artistic talent,” said Chief Wonder Officer Richard Conti.
Although Pompeii was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D., it wasn’t until the mid-1700s that it was discovered. The same volcanic ash and white-hot matter that caused its demise also hardened to preserve elements of its buildings, objects of its lifestyle, and inventions and innovations.
“Pompeii: The Immortal City” features more than 100 objects that were unearthed during subsequent excavations, and the collection is being displayed for the first time in North America at the Science Museum. In addition, the exhibit includes large-scale wooden models, and museum educators have created replicas that complement the scenario of the quality of life and ingenuity of this ancient city. “Pompeii is more than a city destroyed by a volcano—it is a reminder of the power of human curiosity and innovation,” said Conti.
Because, at the time of the volcanic eruption, Pompeii was in the process of rebuilding from the destruction of an earthquake 17 years earlier, the ingenuity and knowledge of the residents was on full display in scenarios featuring cranes, scaffolding, winches, pulleys and stone-cutting tools. The city also featured warm-air heating systems for the residents’ homes and baths. “Visitors will be surprised at how much this exhibition celebrates STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics),” said Conti.
One impressive invention on display is an ancient odometer, which was a little trough attached to a horse-drawn cart, in which a pebble was deposited after a wheel cog turned a specific number of times. Counting the pebbles at the end of a journey revealed the distance that had been traveled.
Pompeiii was also a model of city planning. “There were aqueducts and a sewage system throughout the city and many of the homes had running water through piping systems,” said Conti. In addition, artifacts include such works of arts as frescoes, sculptures and ornate crafted jewelry.
Stories can also be gleaned from objects that reflected day-to-day life, including a perfectly preserved round loaf of bread. “The display of the bread is one of my favorite pieces, because it serves as a snapshot of that day in Pompeii,” said Courtney Moyer, director of Communications and Curiosity. “It was sliced for a meal that was about to begin and shows how events must have taken them by surprise. It was, for them, a ‘last supper.’ A simple object tells so much.”
Moyer has toured the exhibit with her 4-year-old son, Wilson, who was engaged and interested in many of the displays, including a snake bracelet and a small cup with a face on it. This may have been a child’s vessel or evidence of a sense of humor that produced such artifacts as a “foot lamp,” in which fuel was poured through a hole in the big toe. “Wilson is learning lessons that will stay with him because he is not just hearing accounts from a book but actually looking at the objects,” said Moyer.
Guests begin their tour of the exhibit with an immersive, 360-degree projected experience where the first rumbles of the eruption are felt, followed by increasing activity, and the sight of swaying drapery and falling pieces of stone. They then can visit the various displays with an audio tour and hear “residents” give accounts of their life, their use of the various objects and their experiences in the city. The tour climaxes in a rotunda, which features two casts of residents on that fateful day, with portraits of the personas of the audio tour and the words “They are still among us” periodically appearing on the walls.
Museum educators and staff have developed a spectrum of hands-on, interactive activities related to the exhibit’s theme. The museum’s new makerspace, The Forge, will offer morning Maker Challenges of Design an Aqueduct (June), Bridge Building (July), and Earthquake-Proof Pompeii (August), as well as afternoon Maker Workshops of Build a Roman Instrument, Build an Archimedean Screw and Create a Tile Mosaic in those respective months. In addition, children can try their hand at making paper mosaics in the Art Lab, watching Mediterranean cooking demos in the Boost! Kitchen, and exploring the qualities of igneous rocks in the EcoLab.
As a complement to “Pompeii: The Immortal City,” “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation” will be one of the films featured in the museum’s five-story, surround-sound Dome theater.
“Our goal in all of our exhibits and activities is to change the way people look at the world,” said Conti. “Our hope is that visitors will think about things going on in their lives today a little bit differently because of what they learned about or were inspired about when they saw the exhibit.”