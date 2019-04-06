FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
2. The Cornwalls Are Gone by Patterson/DuBois. (Little, Brown)
3. Run Away by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central)
4. Celtic Empire by Cussler/Cussler. (Putnam)
5. Tiamat’s Wrath by James S.A. Corey. (Orbit)
6. The American Agent by Jacqueline Winspear. (Harper)
7. Wild Card by Stuart Woods. (Putnam)
8. Wolf Pack by C.J. Box. (Putnam)
9. The Chef by James Patterson. (Little, Brown)
10. The Last Second by Coulter/Ellison. (Gallery)
11. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
12. Silent Night by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
13. Cemetery Road by Greg Iles. (Morrow)
14. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine)
15. Berserk: Deluxe Ed., Vol. 1 by Miura/DeAngelis. (Dark Horse Manga)
16. Dark Tribute by Iris Johansen. (St. Martin’s)
17. The Reckoning by John Grisham. (Doubleday)
18. Blood Oath by Linda Fairstein. (Dutton)
19. The Malta Exchange by Steve Berry. (Minotaur)
20. My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing. (Berkley)
NONFICTION
1. Becoming Michelle by Obama. (Crown)
2. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
3. The Right Side of History by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside)
4. The Path Made Clear by Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron)
5. The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook by Chelsea Monroe–Cassel. (Insight Editions)
6. Eat to Beat Disease by William W. Li. (Grand Central)
7. Hashimoto’s Food Pharmacology by Izabella Wentz. (HarperOne)
8. Grateful American by Gary Sinise. (Nelson)
9. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way by Lysa TerKeurst. (Nelson)
10. Bad Blood by John Carreyrou. (Knopf)
11. Doing Justice by Preet Bharara. (Knopf)
12. The Case for Trump by Victor Davis Hanson. (Basic)
13. Inside the Empire by Klapisch/Solotaroff. (HMH)
14. Spearhead by Adam Makos. (Ballantine)
15. Shortest Way Home by Pete Buttigieg. (Liveright)
16. Point of View by Elisabeth Hasselbeck. (WaterBrook)
17. Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)
18. Keto Diet by Josh Axe. (Little, Brown Spark)
19. Dreyer’s English by Benjamin Dreyer. (Random House)
20. Blueprint by Nicholas A. Christakis. (Little, Brown Spark)
PAPERBACK
1. The Good Fight by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
2. The Wyoming Kid by Debbie Macomber. (Harlequin)
3. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
4. Twisted Prey by John Sandford. (Putnam)
5. The Fallen by David Baldacci. (Vision)
6. The Life She Wants by Robyn Carr. (Mira)
7. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson. (Vision)
8. Between You and Me by Susan Wiggs. (Avon)
9. Marrying My Cowboy by Palmer/McKenna/Pearce. (Zebra)
10. I’ve Got My Eyes on You by Mary Higgins Clark. (Pocket)
11. The Rising Sea by Cussler/Brown. (Putnam)
12. Dig Your Own Grave by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
13. Tom Clancy: Line of Sight by Mike Maden. (Berkley)
14. The Sixth Day by Coulter/Ellison. (Pocket)
15. Backlash by Lisa Jackson. (Zebra)
16. Cross Breed by Lora Leigh. (Berkley)
17. Behind Closed Doors by B.A. Paris. (St. Martin’s)
18. Cowboy Homecoming by Miller/Daniels. (HQN)
19. Fifty Fifty by Patterson/Fox. (Vision)
20. Stranglehold by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
—From Publishers Weekly, for week ending March 30, 2019