Still looking for a Mother’s Day present? Give mom the gift of music as Rappahannock Choral Society presents its annual spring concert this weekend at Chancellor High School.
The nearly 60-member chorus will offer two performances, which will be topped by the glorious sounds of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” Marilla Haas will serve as the show’s accompanist.
“We are so excited to present our spring concert to the patrons of RCS and our communities,” according to new conductor Jordan Davidson. He took over musical direction of the group from longtime conductor Linda Monner last year.
“The Rappahannock Choral Society has worked incredibly hard to put together a high-energy, fun and endearing program that promises to be a night you will enjoy,” Davidson said. “Come hear songs from the choral canon like Aaron Copland’s ‘Ching-A-Ring Chaw’ and Z. Randall Stroope’s ‘The Pasture,’ along with crowd favorites like ‘They Call the Wind Maria’ from ‘Paint Your Wagon’ and a ’20s medley with songs like ‘There’ll Be No New Tunes,’ ‘Yes, Sir, That’s My Baby’ and ‘Sheik of Araby.’ ”
The concert will close with selections from “The Sound of Music.”
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road, Spotsylvania. Tickets are $8 for regular admission, $5 for seniors, and free for students and children. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 540/412-6152 or visit rappahannock-choral-society.org.