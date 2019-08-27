A rising musical star who got his start as a toddler performing on stage in local churches – and for cows on his family farm – returns Tuesday night to an international venue.
Artistically known as MacKenzie, the Fauquier County native is a quarter-finalist on the hit NBC show, “America’s Got Talent.” He will sing at 8 p.m. on stage in the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Hollywood following two previous, successful performances for which he received standing ovations.
“It’s been an absolute dream,” MacKenzie said in a phone interview with the Star-Exponent on Monday. “I had no expectations going in, so to be where I’m at right now is just really incredible to me. It’s been something I’ve been pursuing for the better part of my life so to be embraced by the ‘America’s Got Talent’ fan base and the family here at the show has been great.”
In his TV debut in June, the 31-year-old sang Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” leading Rolling Stone magazine to laud him for “creamy vocals” and an “impressive range.”
Prior to the performance, MacKenzie told “America’s Got Talent” judges Simon Cowell, the show’s creator, actress Gabrielle Union, “Dancing with the Stars” champion Julianne Hough and comedian Howie Mandel, why he chose the song.
“To me, that song completely explains the meaning of true love,” MacKenzie said, mentioning he married his true love last August, wife Denise.
Simon Cowell asked him the last thing Denise said to him before he came on stage.
“She told me I was a star and to shine bright,” MacKenzie responded.
The judges insisted his wife join him on stage after the crowd got to its feet in June.
“You gave him wings,” said Gabrielle Union, adding, “I’m just rooting for you in life.”
Cowell grounded the singer with his comments and then recognized his talent.
“The reality is we’ve heard a lot of singers this year and unfortunately, our words can’t really change the next steps,” the famous British talent producer said. “Moving forward, it’s about making smart decisions, but I have to tell you, this is what we call a great moment.”
MacKenzie, in an AGT Facebook video, said he was still floating from the reaction he got.
“I expected it to go well because I put in a lot of practice, but I didn’t expect that and I didn’t expect all four judges to vote me in and say such great things about me,” the singer said.
Growing up on a farm in Hume, MacKenzie found an early audience in livestock.
“My brother and I would plan concerts for the cows. We would plan church services, hold events,” he said Monday.
Their singing would attract 150 to 200 cows, all listening intently, according to MacKenzie, a 2006 graduate of Fauquier County High School. “That was where I first started to hone my performance, my creativity,” he said in the phone interview.
He also sang for congregations of people.
“I was singing from the time I was 2 years old because of church. My father was a musician, my mother sang in the choir so that started me on my path,” MacKenzie said in an AGT video. “Then I really wanted to get serious about it when I was 6 or 7 and have been chasing it ever since.”
If he wins the talent contest, the singer said he will buy his mom a house and build himself a studio.
Rappahannock County native Nan Butler Roberts remembered hearing MacKenzie sing, “Somebody Needs a Blessing,” as a guest soloist at a 2007 Easter Cantata at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville in Culpeper County. Roberts still has the church flyer to prove it.
“We did a live recording and put down 15 or 16 tracks,” Roberts said.
An area preacher recommended MacKenzie for the program attended by dozens of local musicians.
“He says, ‘I have a great soloist and I can get him to come,’ and sure enough we got MacKenzie to come and sing a solo. As soon as they said, MacKenzie, they said, ‘He’s going to kill it,’ and he did,” Roberts said. “Everybody who was there remembers it and has been talking about since he’s been on the show.”
The collaboration was “one of those God kind of moments,” she added. “It brought a lot of people together in the area.”
Roberts also retained memories of hearing MacKenzie’s late father, David Green, sing in the 1970s with a local church group, The Gospel Harmonizers.
“We followed them around like groupies,” Roberts laughed. “They were young and they appealed to us because we were young as well. It kept us in church and out of trouble.”
MacKenzie credited his father, who died young, for giving him the musical work ethic he has today.
“He taught me how to study, who to study and to have a hard worth ethic,” he said Monday, adding, “I’m all about soul, funk, just good vibes and good music and I got that from growing up in Virginia as well.”
MacKenzie hoped his father was looking down on his success.
“I would think and hope he is very proud of me for not giving up and for being determined to get to where I want to go regardless of what obstacles I have faced,” he said.
Asked what the audience could expect to hear from him Tuesday night on AGT, MacKenzie replied, “Magic. They can expect my heart to be in it – I don’t know any other way to perform. And, they can just expect MacKenzie.”
The up-and-coming singer songwriter with local ties attended Berklee College of Music in Boston for two semesters before moving in 2012 to Los Angeles to pursue his music career. Since 2017, he has performed as the lead singer with the New Power Generation, the former backing band for the late, great musician Prince.
The live AGT results show will air at 8 p.m. on Wednesday with seven performers making it through to the semifinals. The semifinals will air live on September 3, 4, 10 and 11. The two-part finale is September 17 and 18. The winner gets $1 million and a chance to headline at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.