Bet Hatikva may not look like much on the outside.
This little Israeli desert town in the middle of nowhere boasts a café, roller skating rink, a few apartment buildings and a single telephone booth. It’s “basically bleak and beige and blah, blah, blah.”
However, Bet Hatikva is in for a bit of excitement, when the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra from Egypt mistakenly arrived there, instead of the big city of Petah Tikva where they are to play at the Arab Cultural Center. Stranded with no buses until the next day, they are taken in by a few of the residents, and throughout the course of the evening, this sleepy town appears to come alive as they share their hopes, dreams and frustrations with their new friends.
“The Band’s Visit,” now enjoying a short stay at the Kennedy Center, is a sweet musical about two different cultures finding connection despite language barriers. It’s not about politics, just the people.
Bookwriter Itmar Moses and composer David Yazbek has beautifully adapted the popular 2007 Israeli film for the stage, which resulted in a near-perfect sweep at the 2018 Tony Awards.
Directed David Cromer, “The Band’s Visit”—set in 1996—slowly and softly explores the relationships that form between these two groups as they find common ground, with lovely Middle Eastern music woven throughout. Complementing the revolving stories of this handful of musicians and residents is the terrific onstage band (Tony Bird, George Crotty, Evan Francis, Roger Kashou and Ronnie Malley), dressed as members of the Egyptian police band.
Leading the uniformly strong cast in the national touring production is Sasson Gabay, who not only replaced Tony Shalhoub on Broadway but originated the movie role. The Israeli film star delivers a sublimely understated performance as Tewfiq, the band’s overly polite and soft-spoken conductor. Playing opposite Gabay as the kind and candid café owner Dina is Chilina Kennedy, who is nicely casted here.
It’s an interesting pairing of characters, with Tewfiq obviously much older and reserved, while Dina is feisty and outspoken. Their relationship feels natural as Dina inquires about Tewfiq’s family and life back home. Over dinner, the unlikely pair bond over a shared love for legendary film star Omar Sharif and singer Umm Kulthum. The sultry and slow-burning “Omar Sharif” really showcases Kennedy’s strong vocals as her character shares stories of watching his movies with her mother. Could Tewfiq be Dina’s Omar Sharif?
Other standout performers include Joe Joseph, who portrays the Chet Baker-obsessed musician Haled, whose mispronunciation landed the band in the wrong place. He brings plenty of charm and confidence to his role, and his sparkling performance of the smooth, jazzy “Haled’s Song About Love” is one of the show’s best numbers. The ladies’ man also has some good funny moments when he tries to help out the painfully love-challenged Papi (played by Gabay’s real-life son Adam) on his date with Julia at the local roller skating rink.
There are many more touching scenes like these in the show. At the home of café worker Itzik (Pomme Koch), clarinet player Simon (James Rana)—who’s still trying to finish his concerto—lulls his crying baby to sleep. His stressed-out wife Iris (Kendal Hartse) overreacts initially because a stranger is with their child, but realizes their guest’s good intentions.
You won’t find any big, flashy moments in “The Band’s Visit,” and it’s rare when the show does raise its voice as in the emotionally charged “Answer Me.” The Telephone Guy (Mike Cefalo)—who has been waiting for his girl to call the entire time—gives the penultimate number a gentle start, before the entire ensemble joins him for a rousing chorus with the volume turned up way high. You can feel the love, the longing and their thirst for connection. If the musical hasn’t struck a chord in you yet, it will with this powerfully moving song.
The only disappointment is that “The Band’s Visit” isn’t much longer. In just 105 minutes, audiences will come to care for this well-mannered band and the colorful and quirky inhabitants of this remote village. The tenderly told musical carries a sweet message about community and compassion that will extend far beyond the show’s limited run.
So hurry up and book yourself a ticket to “Nowhere.”