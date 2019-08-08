The coolest place to be is the new splash pad in Rockwater Park.
The town of Culpeper quietly activated the recreation feature on Tuesday in the new park on a hill along Madison Road. On a hot Wednesday afternoon, it was in full use.
Children of all ages—and their parents—cooled off under sprinklers, fountains, nozzles and rock boulder sprayers, while benches and shade structures provided comfortable places to watch from the sidelines. Culpeper Town Council last fall approved the $400,000 project, featuring equipment from Texas-based Water Odyssey. Although Culpeper doesn’t have a public pool, a public splash pad helps residents cool off at least a little.
Culpeper mom Molly Bishop lives nearby in the Meadowbrook neighborhood and had been checking in at Rockwater Park daily for weeks to see when the splash pad would open.
“It opened yesterday!” she exclaimed. “I love it.”
Bishop brought her two sons, 7-year-old Ryan and 9-year-old Ian, for some fun in the sun. Like other children in the park, they were all smiles and splashing, squirting water at anyone near enough to reach.
“It’s cool!” Ian said, pointing a squirter toward the camera.
Bishop, a 12-year Culpeper resident, said she wished the splash pad had opened earlier, considering local children go back to school on Monday. Other than that, she was, “Very, very excited. It’s really good for the community.”
The splash pad is located close to wells in the park, easily facilitating recycling of the water as well as filtration, chlorine addition and UV disinfection for eradication of bacteria and viruses in the water. Like other town parks, the splash pad will be open sunrise to sunset, and will remain operational until mid-October, according to the town.
Local mom and Culpeper Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancey said she thinks it’s pretty awesome. She noted the other new amenities in Rockwater Park, once open, would provide a fun, free spot for everyone to play. Culpeper Wellness Foundation provided most of the funding for the Fitcore obstacle course, race course and climbing boulder, slated to open in the coming weeks.
“It’s the result of a public/private partnership and I’d love to see more,” Clancey said.
The splash pad and other park features demonstrate the commitment of the town and wellness foundation to provide recreational activities, identified in a youth survey last year, she added.
“Also, I’d love to see races between local business owners and government officials on the 40-yard dash site!” Clancey said.