The current feature of the Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn is a lively and colorful production that is sparked with humor, and songs and dances designed to engage young audiences. It also carries a message for children and adults alike that is both timely and timeless.
The action begins with a glimpse into the household of Penelope Square (Madeleine Witmer) and Sky Square (Quan Chau) on the morning of the first day of school and includes the iconic squabbling of siblings for coveted bathroom time. Meanwhile, a new third grader, Lily Polkadot (Caroline Lynch), who is readying herself for her entry into Rockaway School, is about to encounter the challenge of her lifetime: She will be the first Polkadot in an all-Square school in the all-Square town her family has just moved to—an environment that will be far from welcoming. The differences between Lily and her classmates are clearly recognizable. All the Square characters have blue hair and blue outfits, their faces painted with squares, while Lily has pink hair, a pink face painted with dots and a polka-dotted dress.
As the Square students turn their backs on the “outsider,” she yearns for a friend (expressed in her emotive ballad “One Pal”). But she finds strength in recalling the wisdom of her mom, who instilled such messages as “Sticks and stones will break my bones, but I can tune them out. I control my own happiness.” Another advocate is school teacher Mrs. Square (Sydnee Graves, who doubles as Square Mom). Though she abides by the Squares’ rules, she was the first female teacher in the school and understands Lily and empathizes with her plight and belts out songs with such encouraging lyrics as “You are an original surrounded by the typical!” and “You’ve been placed here to change the world. You are the First!”
Lily’s chief antagonist is Penelope, who never breaks character with her over-the-top portrayal of the classic mean girl. Yet the key to Lily’s victory over bigotry and discrimination lies in Penelope’s own family—her little brother Sky. He initially relates to the new student with hesitant curiosity but cannot deny what he feels in his heart that Lily is pretty and smart and that he likes her—in spite of the Square motto that declares their exclusiveness and superiority.
Penelope’s dislike for Lily is matched only by her self-centeredness and pride, and she rebels when she learns that she won’t be able to sing her song before the class because Share Day has been replaced by a Square Dance. Her wounded ego is soothed when Mrs. Square agrees to let her perform before the class dance. While Penelope demands that all clap louder as her song ends, Mrs. Square unveils two more entertainers, Squot (aka Sky) and Dare (aka Lily) whose rollicking Squa-Dot dance has everyone on their feet dancing with unity and mutual appreciation. The moment creates an atmosphere in which even Penelope sees the error of her ways and changes her heart.
“This cast of four is 100 percent what I was looking for,” said director Jan Guarino. “They are fantastic dancers with great voices and they fill the stage with so much action and personality it seems like the cast is three times that size. It is a diverse cast, which is what the story is all about. And they have boundless energy. The dances, wonderfully choreographed by Mallory Keene with musical direction by Sandy Dacus, are very fast-paced. It’s as if we told our actors to get on a treadmill and start singing. They are like wet noodles by the end of the show!”
Guarino said that doing a production for young audiences is particularly rewarding because they are so honest.
“They don’t care about being polite or clapping at the end of something they didn’t like, so it is so gratifying to see them laughing, and clapping, and singing along. You can see the kids just love this play. Their mouths are open as they watch and they are completely involved: They are sad when someone is crying and cheering when good things happen,” the director said. “For an hour, these kids have been transported and they have learned a good message: We are all the same. No matter what we look like, we are all human beings, and everybody can get along.”